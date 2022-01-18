Chatham House
|Printable version
Addressing debt distress in Africa
EXPERT COMMENT
Despite promising signs of a continuing global economic recovery in 2022, the African debt situation remains worrying.
More than 20 low-income African countries were in debt distress or at risk of debt distress in autumn 2021 according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
The good news is that while overall debt levels have generally risen, action requested by African governments from development finance institutions (DFIs) and multilateral lenders has meant many African countries have been able to support their economies without taking on too much additional private debt.
The IMF has also allocated Africa $33 billion in special drawing rights (SDRs), providing an immediate liquidity boost without adding to the debt portfolio.
At the same time, the G20’s short-term crisis management tool – the Debt Service Suspension Initiative (DSSI) – has just ended and its intended replacement – the ‘Common Framework for Debt Treatment beyond the DSSI’ – has been implemented far more slowly than originally envisaged with only Chad, Ethiopia and Zambia engaging with it so far.
Click here to continue reading the full version of this Expert Comment on the Chatham House website.
Original article link: https://www.chathamhouse.org/2022/01/addressing-debt-distress-africa
|RESEARCH
|EXPERTS
|EVENTS
|MEMBERSHIP
|ACADEMY
|ABOUT
Latest News from
Chatham House
Tokayev faces double challenge in a troubled Kazakhstan17/01/2022 09:20:00
President Tokayev claims to be focused on addressing popular grievances and curtailing the power of Kazakhstan oligarchs. But this promise has been made before.
New alignments are looming in the South China Sea14/01/2022 12:20:00
The ability of Southeast Asian countries to push back against China’s coastguard, maritime militia, and navy is small, but a more coordinated response could be emerging.
How European security is changing12/01/2022 09:10:00
Although migration, economic, health, tech and climate policy are increasingly thought of in terms of security, different issues are taking place in each of these policy areas.
US must seize the initiative at talks with Russia11/01/2022 12:20:00
When the US and NATO meet Russia to discuss its demands, they must be having the right conversation. There is little sign so far that will happen.
Solutions for resilient semiconductor supply chains10/01/2022 12:20:00
Supply shortages of semiconductors highlight security risks of an interconnected world and complex global supply chains. Circular economy approaches can help.
Ukraine stands firm, but its allies must do likewise22/12/2021 13:38:00
Pressing Kyiv to settle at gunpoint is unlikely to deliver Moscow its desired outcome but will drag both parties into a long conflict at the heart of Europe.
Africa and climate change: Time for urgent action21/12/2021 13:38:00
African leaders and negotiators came to COP26 with well-coordinated joint policy positions and high ambition. But the result fell short of what they need.
Russian treaty proposals hark back to post-Cold War era20/12/2021 14:10:00
With increased tension and military forces on Ukraine’s border, Russia’s proposed treaties with the US and NATO are a strange tactic, but must not be dismissed.