Addressing the global shortage of radiologists through the use of technology

techUK member Intel has been supporting a home and in-hospital reporting solution for Radiology, Pathology and Clinical Desktops.

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is widely felt across health and care systems globally, leading to increased waiting times and delayed diagnoses for patients.

To help address the global shortage of radiologists, techUK member Intel’s partner MITIS Health has built a new home and in-hospital reporting solution for Radiology, Pathology and Clinical Desktops.

Find out more about the solution by watching the video below.