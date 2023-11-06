Reform
|Printable version
Addressing the silent pandemic: the UK’s response to AMR
This event write-up brings together ideas generated at a Reform policy roundtable, led by Russell Hope, Deputy Director of the AMR Division at the UKHSA.
This event was kindly supported by ABPI
The write-up covers the following key areas:
- Surveillance
- Stewardship
- Diagnostics
- Improving the use of vaccines
- Accelerating drug development
Original article link: https://reform.uk/publications/addressing-the-silent-pandemic-the-uks-response-to-amr/
|Tweets by @reformthinktank
Latest News from
Reform
Civil unrest: a portrait of the Civil Service through Brexit, the pandemic and political turbulence31/10/2023 12:05:00
Civil unrest is based on interviews with 50 current and former civil servants, mostly below SCS. Rare in Whitehall analysis, it provides a first-hand account of their experience over the past few years of relative turbulence.
The hidden waitlist27/10/2023 12:05:00
Follow up appointments are crucial to the health and safety of patients, and can include monitoring for the recurrence of cancer, assessing whether someone’s medication is correct, and managing chronic conditions to reduce the risk of deterioration.
A neighbourhood strategy for national renewal26/10/2023 15:05:00
We are at a crucial moment for England’s ‘left behind’ neighbourhoods, and decisions made in the next few years will define their prospects for decades to come.
Health security from the ground up: 5 lessons for the future of the UKHSA03/08/2023 13:05:00
There were many strengths to the nation’s COVID-19 response, from the development of the vaccine to the resilience of healthcare workers on the frontline.
Breaking down the barriers: why Whitehall is so hard to reform01/08/2023 11:25:00
There is remarkable consensus – including among many working within the civil service – on the key flaws in the Whitehall machine.
Looking Outward: International lessons for health system reform02/05/2023 09:25:00
On its founding in 1948, the Health Secretary Aneurin Bevan argued that the National Health Service would “make Great Britain the envy of all other nations”.
Boosted by the vaccine: lessons from COVID-19 for the future of the life sciences19/12/2022 13:43:00
The COVID-19 pandemic showcased the great strengths of the UK’s life sciences ecosystem.
The State of the State 2022-23: from the pandemic to a cost of living crisis04/11/2022 15:33:00
Now in its 11th year, The State of the State 2022-23, in partnership with Deloitte, explores the key issues facing the UK government and public services.
More ambition please05/10/2022 14:10:00
Delivery. That is surely the word that the Prime Minister would most like us to associate with her premiership, having uttered ‘we will deliver, we will deliver, we will deliver’ at the moment of her victory. Here’s the thing: in the end, most delivery is local.