NHS Wales
|Printable version
Addressing working conditions will improve good health and wellbeing for all
‘Fair work’ is a critical building block for good health and well-being, and a healthy engaged workforce contributes to business productivity and societal prosperity, concludes a report and guide published by Public Health Wales.
Fair work is where workers are fairly rewarded, heard and represented, secure and able to progress in a healthy, inclusive environment where rights are respected.
Participation in fair work provides a sense of purpose and means that people have money and resources for a healthy life for them and their families. This reduces psychological stress, creates a stepping stone out of poverty and helps children have the best start in life. Fair work can contribute to an economy of well-being, improving outcomes for the whole population, including those most disadvantaged.
Dr Ciarán Humphreys, report co-author and Consultant in Public Health with the Wider Determinants of Health Unit, at Public Health Wales, said:
“People in Wales are dying early because of a lack of basic building blocks for health. Fair work, together with education, income, housing and our surroundings provide the building blocks to protect and build our health. Without these building blocks in place, people’s health and well-being suffer, leading to ill-health that is avoidable and unfair.
“Across Wales, before the pandemic over one in three premature years of life lost are linked to lack of basic building blocks for health. By strengthening these building blocks we can improve the health of our communities, especially those who need that support most.
“To address this, we convened an expert panel, with a wide range of expertise including academia, business, public and other sectors as well as lived experience, to support the development of recommendations to increase participation in fair work.
“By public bodies and organisations taking these recommendations forward and implementing a ‘Fair work’ mind set as an integral part of their planning processes, they and the communities they operate in can make a real difference where it counts; improving equity, adding years to life and realising co-benefits of increasing productivity, staff retention and in many cases, the bottom line.”
The Deputy Minister for Social Partnership, Hannah Blythyn said:
“The Welsh Government is committed to making Wales a fair work nation because a better deal for workers is key to a more prosperous and equal Wales. I am pleased Public Health Wales has clearly recognised that fair work is good for our mental and physical health and well-being. We all have a responsibility to take whatever steps we can to promote fair work and share good practice. And I welcome Public Health Wales commitment to playing their part in championing fair work and its benefits.”
The panel received evidence from Public Health Wales and subject experts, identified additional evidence, and brought member’s own expertise to formulate themes, opportunities and draft recommendations. Local authorities, health boards and others are asked to get best value for money getting better value for money through socially responsible procurement, partnering with business and addressing the barriers that stop some people accessing fair work.
These findings have been used to produce a guide and other material to influence local and regional partnerships to increase participation in fair work.
Original article link: https://phw.nhs.wales/news/addressing-working-conditions-will-improve-good-health-and-wellbeing-for-all/
Latest News from
NHS Wales
Cryptosporidium and open farms25/05/2022 15:15:00
Public Health Wales is reminding people who visit farm attractions of the importance of washing their hands after contact with animals.
Study finds significant reductions in cancer diagnoses in Wales during the Covid-19 pandemic20/05/2022 16:25:00
The study, published in the British Journal of Cancer this month, found that over a thousand fewer new cases of three common cancers were diagnosed in Wales in 2020 compared to 2019, equivalent to a reduction of 15 percent. The largest reduction in new cases of almost a fifth occurred for breast (19 percent) and bowel (17 percent) cancers, although by the end of 2020, lung cancer cases had reduced by only 8 percent, in contrast.
Public Health Wales statement on UK monkeypox cases20/05/2022 15:25:00
Public Health Wales is working with the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), Public Health Scotland, and Northern Ireland HSC Health Protection Agency to respond to UK cases of monkeypox.
Child Measurement Programme shows increase in numbers of children with obesity19/05/2022 13:33:00
The number of 4-5 years old children with obesity has increased in two different health board areas since 2018-19, according to the Child Measurement Programme.
More than a Coronavirus response; why population health should always be high on the agenda18/05/2022 09:25:00
Mark Bellis, Director of Policy and International Health, WHO Collaborating Centre on Investment for Health & Wellbeing at Public Health Wales, explains why studying wider population health is always essential to minimising health inequalities and improving people’s health and wellbeing, and even more so when faced with a global pandemic.
Young people's mental health prioritised with funding award16/05/2022 13:43:00
A project that aims to support the mental health of young people in South Wales, has been given the green light, thanks to The National Lottery Community Fund.
Nosocomial transmission of COVID-19: two new reports look at the impact of healthcare-acquired infection16/05/2022 09:15:00
Two new reports from Public Health Wales have looked at the impact of nosocomial (hospital-acquired) transmission of Coronavirus during the pandemic.
NHS Digital Celebrates International Nurses Day with Twitter Takeover13/05/2022 16:15:00
Three digital nurses took over NHS Digital’s Twitter page to answer questions about their profession.
Research in coal-mining communities reveals how local histories shape vaccination uptake13/05/2022 13:43:00
People living in areas with a strong coal mining tradition are more likely to have negative attitudes towards COVID-19 vaccinations and lockdown measures to those in areas without this history, according to a team of researchers from Wales and the United States.