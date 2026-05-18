Parliamentary Committees and Public Enquiries
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Administration Committee publishes report on health and wellbeing services in Parliament
The Administration Committee has today published its report following an inquiry into health and wellbeing services available to those working in Parliament.
The inquiry examined how effectively existing services support Members of Parliament, Members’ staff and the wider parliamentary community, and how awareness, accessibility and coordination of those services could be strengthened as Parliament continues to evolve.
Findings
The Committee found that Parliament already benefits from a wide range of health and wellbeing provision, delivered primarily through the Parliamentary Health and Wellbeing Service. This includes confidential access to onsite GP and nursing services, occupational health support, counselling and a programme of wellbeing initiatives.
These services support the health and wellbeing of the parliamentary community, many of whom will be working away from home for extended periods of time, and not able to access health and wellbeing services with ease.
The Committee’s work did not identify a shortfall in availability. Rather, the evidence highlighted opportunities to improve awareness and accessibility of services so that people working in Parliament are better supported to find help that is already available, and to encourage earlier engagement with support where appropriate.
Key recommendations include:
- Clearer signposting and communication so people better understand what health and wellbeing support is available and how to access it.
- Supporting the centralisation of health and wellbeing services into a single location within a more accessible part of the parliamentary estate.
- Enhanced health screening, and continued efforts to improve awareness of mental health support and reduce barriers to early engagement.
- Modernisation of the onsite gym and improved coordination of sports and social activities.
- Strengthened menopause support through awareness, training and tailored provision.
- More reliable availability of healthy food options, especially during busy periods.
The inquiry forms part of the Committee’s routine scrutiny of parliamentary services and reflects the Committee’s role in supporting continuous improvement across the Estate.
Background
The inquiry was launched in May 2025, following the 2024 General Election, which resulted in the largest intake of new Members in generations, and the most diverse Parliament to date. The Committee considered whether health and wellbeing services were meeting the needs of a changing parliamentary community, while also recognising the distinctive pressures of parliamentary work, including long and unpredictable hours, public scrutiny and demanding constituency casework.
During the inquiry, the Committee took evidence from Members, Members’ staff, House officials and external experts.
Chair’s comment
Nick Smith MP, Chair of the Administration Committee, said:
“Parliament already has a strong range of health and wellbeing services in place. The evidence we heard showed that the main challenge is not the existence of support, but making sure people know what is available and can access it easily when they need it.
"We heard consistently throughout the inquiry that if those working in Parliament are to perform at their best, they must be properly supported to do so, and that their health and wellbeing is fundamental to that. In this respect, Parliament is no different from any other modern workplace.
"The Committee’s recommendations are intended to support continuous improvement and to help ensure that everyone working on the estate is properly supported in what can be a demanding working environment.”
Next steps
The Committee now looks forward to receiving a formal response from the House Administration setting out how the recommendations will be taken forward. The Committee will continue to engage constructively with House officials as part of its ongoing scrutiny role.
Further information
Original article link: https://committees.parliament.uk/committee/2/administration-committee/news/213582/administration-committee-publishes-report-on-health-and-wellbeing-services-in-parliament/
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