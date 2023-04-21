Adult activity levels bouncing back: LGA statement on Sport England report

A spokesperson for the Local Government Association responded to Sport England’s Active Lives Adult Survey

“It is positive to see adult activity levels bouncing back to pre-pandemic levels and we echo recognition of those working and volunteering across the sport and physical activity sector to support people to be active.

“Councils have been working hard to prioritise public sport and leisure facilities for their communities, in spite of the current challenging financial position facing the sector caused by COVID-19 and increasing energy prices.

“Many councils are using resources such as parks and leisure centres, working in partnership with charities and the NHS to offer low to no cost activities. However, we would like to see more done to ensure all parts of the community are being engaged with and stand ready work with the Government and partners to tackle inequalities in access to activities.”

