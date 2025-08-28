Scottish Government
Adult Disability Payment transfer complete
Delivering a new approach to disability assistance ‘rooted in compassion’.
Almost 350,000 disabled people who were getting Personal Independence Payment have had their benefit awards successfully transferred to Social Security Scotland – meaning everyone in Scotland who was receiving the benefit is now getting Adult Disability Payment.
This month marks the third anniversary of Adult Disability Payment being available across Scotland and the complete transfer represents the delivery of an entirely new approach to disability assistance based on dignity, fairness and respect.
For example, while the UK benefits agency outsources assessments to private firms, Social Security Scotland uses information from professionals who know the disabled person when making decisions, such as their GP or a support worker.
Adult Disability Payment provides money to help with the additional costs that come with being disabled or having a long-term health condition that affects someone’s life. People who are terminally ill can apply via a dedicated fast-track route.
Shirley-Anne Somerville, Cabinet Secretary for Social Justice, said:
“The transfer to Adult Disability Payment from PIP was a monumental challenge that we’ve delivered for people across Scotland.
“Nearly 350,000 individuals had their data safely and securely moved from the DWP's systems to ours without having to make a new application for assistance. We also ensured there was no break in their payments.
“This month marks three years since Adult Disability Payment was available across Scotland, the achievement of our ambitious plan to deliver an entirely new approach to disability assistance rooted in compassion.
“That approach will continue to be at the heart of social security in Scotland. That is why I can assure people the Scottish Government will not cut Adult Disability Payment. We will never seek to balance the books on the backs of disabled people.
“While the UK Government has caused so much anxiety for disabled people in recent months, that is not an approach the Scottish Government will take. We will ensure disabled people will get the support they are entitled to and be treated with dignity, fairness and respect.”
CEO of learning disability charity Garvald Edinburgh, Colum Porter, said:
“It is good news that all adults in Scotland have now moved to Adult Disability Payment and will be supported by a benefits system built on dignity, fairness and respect.
“Many people do not understand how expensive it is to be disabled. Disabled adults and their carers can face many additional costs, and it is vital they get the financial support they need.
“Applying for benefits can be daunting and many people have had difficult experiences applying for PIP.”
For more information on Adult Disability Payment visit www.mygov.scot/adult-disability-payment or call Social Security Scotland on 0800 182 2222.
Background
The most recently published statistics show over 470,000 people in Scotland were getting Adult Disability Payment in April, including around 150,000 new applicants.
The most recent Social Security Scotland Client Survey on the experiences of the case transfer process, published in April this year, highlights the overall positive experience of people who had their award transferred to Adult Disability Payment:
- Of respondents who had their case transferred to Adult Disability Payment, 80% of people agreed or strongly agreed they were informed about the process with 78% of people feeling reassured about the process and 77% of people telling us the communications they received were clear, easy to understand and friendly.
- 92% – nine-in-ten people who received help from Social Security Scotland to apply for Adult Disability Payment agreed or strongly agreed it was easy to get support to complete their application. With 84% of people saying they were able to get information in a format that was accessible for them.
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/adult-disability-payment-transfer-complete/
