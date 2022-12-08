Parliamentary Committees and Public Enquiries
|Printable version
Adult Social Care Committee challenges government to urgent reforms in adult social care
The Committee’s report A “gloriously ordinary life”: Spotlight on adult social care warns that the continued invisibility of the adult social care sector as a whole is increasingly damaging to both those who draw on care and who provide unpaid care at a time of increasing need, rising costs and a shrinking workforce.
- Report: A “gloriously ordinary life’’: spotlight on adult social care (HTML)
- Report: A “gloriously ordinary life’’: spotlight on adult social care (PDF)
- Report: A "gloriously ordinary life": spotlight on adult social care (Easy Read version)
- Enhanced summary
- Inquiry: Adult Social Care
- Adult Social Care Committee
Background
After hearing from a range of witnesses, including disabled adults and older people, carers, service providers, local authorities, and academics, the report sets out a new approach to adult social care which calls on the Government to commit to a more positive and resilient approach to adult social care based on greater visibility for the whole sector, as well as greater choice and control for disabled adults and older people and a better deal for unpaid carers.
Recommendations
Make adult social care a national imperative by:
- delivering realistic, predictable and long-term funding;
- delivering a properly resourced plan for supporting a highly valued workforce, building skills and remedying low pay;
- establishing a powerful Commissioner for Care and Support to strengthen the voice and identity of the sector;
- finally and fully implementing the principles of the Care Act 2014, rooted in wellbeing, choice, and control;
- ensuring that the voice of social care is loud and clear within Integrated Care Systems.
Prepare for the future by:
- recognising that more people will be ageing without children
- investing in better knowledge and data to inform better policy.
Ensure people who draw on social care have the same choice and control over their lives as everybody else by:
- enabling disabled people and older adults a genuine choice as to who supports them, simplifying the recruitment of personal assistants, and making access to direct payments easier;
- providing accessible housing and assistive technology to achieve independent living;
- working with social care staff to promote the skills to co-produce care;
- enabling people to determine who supports them, and what relationship they want with their family and friends.
Caring for unpaid carers by providing:
- easier access to, and an increase in Carer’s Allowance;
- more flexible support for carers who work, including the implementation of Carer’s Leave;
- more support from health and social care professionals to identify them, signpost support, and ensure that they get it.
Chair's comments
Baroness Andrews, Committee Chair, said:
“In this report we have revealed the impact that the invisibility of the adult social care sector as a whole has on the way we perceive and provide for adult social care. Our recommendations are intended to bring those who draw on and provide unpaid care into the daylight and that starts with changing the perceptions around care, providing the realistic financial and workforce strategies that are long overdue, and planning for a system responsive to present needs and resilient for the future.
All that will help the unpaid carer now so often at risk of poverty and ill health with a better future. But we want a better present for them too – and our specific recommendations for their support will deliver that.”
Original article link: https://committees.parliament.uk/committee/580/adult-social-care-committee/news/174979/adult-social-care-committee-challenges-government-to-urgent-reforms-in-adult-social-care/
Latest News from
Parliamentary Committees and Public Enquiries
Children and Families Act 2014: an example of inadequate implementation06/12/2022 11:25:00
The Children and Families Act 2014 Committee publishes its report.
Rule-breaking former ministers should face legal action, say MPs in new report05/12/2022 09:15:00
Former ministers and civil servants who break the rules regulating the ‘revolving door’ between Government and private sector jobs should face legal action, says the Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee in a new report. It recommends that the Business Appointment Rules, governing what employment ministers and senior officials can take up after leaving Government, are expanded and made legally enforceable to act as a “sufficient deterrent” for improper conduct.
Government should look again at policy on Electoral Commission01/12/2022 11:15:00
The cross-party Levelling Up, Housing and Communities Committee has heard that the Government has not made the case that a Strategy and Policy Statement for the Electoral Commission is necessary at this time.
UK ‘missing out’ on semiconductor inward investment as international competition heats up29/11/2022 11:38:00
The Government should secure partnerships with strategic allies to secure lucrative inward investment in the UK semiconductor industry, according to a new report from the Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Committee.
Post-Camelot National Lottery must focus on good cause funding role and protecting players from gambling harm23/11/2022 11:38:00
Action is needed to boost awareness of the role the National Lottery plays in funding good causes, MPs said yesterday, in a cross-party report which also calls for the operator to do more to protect its players from gambling harms.
Post-Camelot National Lottery must focus on good cause funding role and protecting players from gambling harm22/11/2022 15:15:00
Action is needed to boost awareness of the role the National Lottery plays in funding good causes, MPs say today, in a cross-party report which also calls for the operator to do more to protect its players from gambling harms.
Iain Stewart elected Chair of the Transport Committee18/11/2022 11:38:00
The Deputy Speaker of the House has announced that Iain Stewart has been elected Chair of the Transport Committee.
The UK has retreated from the fight against fraud, says Lords Committee14/11/2022 11:38:00
The House of Lords Fraud Act 2006 and Digital Fraud Committee has published its report, ‘Fighting Fraud: Breaking the Chain’.
Pitch on bacteriophages selected as winner of My Science Inquiry09/11/2022 16:20:00
Bacteriophages as an alternative to antimicrobial drugs has been selected by the Commons Science and Technology Committee as the winning My Science inquiry idea. The idea was presented to the Committee by Professor James Ebdon on behalf of Applied Microbiology International.