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Adult Social Care Fair Pay Agreement announcement – LGA statement
The LGA responds to the Government’s announcement of the Adult Social Care Negotiating Body and first ever Fair Pay Agreement for care workers.
Responding to the Government’s announcement of the Adult Social Care Negotiating Body which will deliver the first ever Fair Pay Agreement (FPA) for care workers, Cllr Dr Wendy Taylor MBE, Chair of the Local Government Association’s Health and Wellbeing Committee, said:
“We are pleased to see that directly employed council staff working in adult social care will continue to benefit from being part of the National Joint Council ‘Green Book’ collective bargaining process, alongside other local government workers.
"However, we are still concerned that proposed funding is not likely to be sufficient to cover the full cost of an FPA. Councils need assurances that all costs they incur arising from the introduction of FPAs will be covered by government.
"Councils have a critical role in commissioning adult social care for local people and statutory responsibilities, but local government is set to be sidelined in the FPA process. We strongly urge government to reconsider this – local government must be part of decision-making to avoid a scenario where an FPA jeopardises the supply of care and sustainability of council finances.”
Notes to Editors
Adult social care Fair Pay Agreement is ‘unworkable’ without proper funding and local government involvement, LGA says
The full submission to the FPA consultation is available here.
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