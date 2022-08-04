Parliamentary Committees and Public Enquiries
|Printable version
Adult Social Care needs immediate funding injection and long-term plan, says Levelling Up Committee
The Government urgently needs to come forward with additional funding this year to help the ravaged adult social care sector meet immediate pressures, including inflation and unmet care needs, says the cross-party Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (LUHC) Committee in a report published today.
- Read the full report (HTML)
- Read the full report (PDF)
- Read the report summary
- Find all publications related to this inquiry, including oral and written evidence
Examining the Government’s charging reforms and local government finance, unpaid carers and workforce challenges, the report says the “message rang clear throughout our inquiry: the adult social care sector does not have enough funding either in the here and now, or in the longer-term”.
The Committee’s report outlines that:
- On adult social care, the Government currently has nothing more than a vision, with no roadmap, no timetable, no milestones, and no measures of success.
- The Government should come forward with 10-year plans for how it will achieve its vision outlined in the People at the Heart of Care White Paper and for the adult social care workforce
- The Government should provide a multi-year funding settlement to give local authorities what they need in terms of their own sustainability and their ability to help shape sustainable local care markets.
Chair's comment
Clive Betts, Chair of the Levelling Up, Housing and Communities Committee, recently said:
“As Prime Minister, Boris Johnson said he would fix the crisis in social care once and for all. The Government deserves credit for attempting reform and for acting to try to prevent the unpredictable and catastrophic costs which can be inflicted upon people for their care. However, the Government should be under no illusions that it has come close to rescuing social care and it needs to be open with the public that there is a long way to go.
“Ultimately, whether it relates to immediate cost pressures or on wider structural issues in the sector, the fundamental problem is that there continues to be a large funding gap in adult social care which needs filling. Those who need care, their loved ones, and care workers deserve better.
“The NHS and adult social care provision should not be pit against one another. The two systems are interdependent and each needs to be adequately funded to reduce pressure on the other. Wherever the money comes from—from allocating a higher proportion of levy proceeds to social care, or from central government grants—the Government urgently needs to allocate more funding to adult social care in the order of several billions each year.”
The report notes the additional pressures of Covid-19 as having exacerbated the underlying structural challenges of rising demand, unmet need, and difficulties in recruiting and retaining staff. It also notes severe current pressures arising from increases in the National Living Wage and the National Minimum Wage, and from rising inflation. That most of the funding from the Health and Social Care Levy Levy will go to the NHS, and the money that will go to adult social care is for reforms, not cost pressures, is also highlighted in the report.
Addressing the Government’s sector reforms, the report notes the positive stakeholder reception to the vision outlined in the Government’s White Paper on long-term reform of adult social care, titled People at the Heart of Care. The report commends the Government for introducing many welcome initiatives such as those relating to housing and data which could make a significant difference in the long-term to people's lives.
The report calls on the Government to publish a 10-year plan for how its vision in the People at the Heart of Care White Paper will be achieved, taking into account how the different policies interweave and affect one another. The Government should also publish a 10-year strategy for the adult social care workforce which includes a clear roadmap with core milestones, outcomes, and measures of success.
The report expresses concerns about the sheer number of reforms and new ways of working in respect of adult social care that involve and affect local authorities. To help local councils deliver the numerous social care reforms, it’s important the Government provides a multi-year funding settlement to give local authorities what they need in terms of their own sustainability and their ability to help shape sustainable local care markets.
The report also calls on the Government to publish a new burdens assessment by the end of the year to determine the level of resource needed by local government in terms of staff, expertise, and funding to deliver the full package of adult social care reforms.
Further information
Original article link: https://committees.parliament.uk/committee/17/levelling-up-housing-and-communities-committee/news/172670/adult-social-care-needs-immediate-funding-injection-and-longterm-plan-says-levelling-up-committee/
Latest News from
Parliamentary Committees and Public Enquiries
MPs question Government inaction on 'cruel' legislation targeting certain dog breeds04/08/2022 11:38:00
Members of the Commons Petitions Committee have expressed disappointment after Ministers at the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) responded to concerns about breed specific legislation by defending current practice and refusing to engage with petitioners.
EAC calls for rapid implementation of environmental principles in policymaking across Government29/07/2022 15:33:00
The Environmental Audit Committee (EAC) yesterday argued that there is no reason for any further delay to the roll-out of the Government’s Environmental Principles, which are intended to be binding on policymakers across many areas of central government.
New Report: MPs call for new Menopause Ambassador to keep women in the workplace29/07/2022 11:38:00
Employers' lack of support for menopausal symptoms is pushing 'highly skilled and experienced' women out of work, with knock-on effects on the gender pay gap, pension gap and the number of women in senior leadership positions.
Act now to prepare our nation’s defences28/07/2022 15:33:00
Today, the Defence Committee publishes its report “The Integrated Review, Defence in a Competitive Age and the Defence and Security Industrial Strategy”.
Pause deductions from benefits to ease cost of living crisis, MPs say28/07/2022 13:33:00
Automatic repayments to the Government and others owed by people claiming benefits should be put on hold to help households struggling with huge financial pressures during the cost of living crisis.
Transport Committee: Government must revisit decisions on Integrated Rail Plan28/07/2022 11:38:00
A thorough reassessment of the Government’s Integrated Rail Plan is essential to ensure this once-in-a-generation investment in rail is not a missed opportunity to address regional imbalances, urges the Transport Committee.
UK and EU urged to reset dialogue on the Protocol to rebuild trust and damaged relationships27/07/2022 12:15:00
The Sub-Committee on the Protocol on Ireland/Northern Ireland has today published a follow-up report on the impact of the Protocol.
Slow progress in improving support for women in prison27/07/2022 09:20:00
The Justice Committee has warned that limited progress has been made in developing alternatives to custodial sentences for women amid concerns that the female prison population may rise by a third in the next three years. In a report published yesterday, the Committee finds that more needs to be done to address the addiction, mental health and trauma issues facing women who enter the prison system.