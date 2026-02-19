Scottish Government
Adult Support and Protection
New resource for supporting people at risk of harm.
Adults at risk of harm should receive better and more consistent care under a new national framework.
The Adult Support and Protection National Learning and Development Framework has been published for use by professionals and volunteers across Scotland.
Last year 63,144 adults affected by mental health problems, substance misuse, learning disabilities, physical disabilities, and infirmity due to age were referred for local authority protection.
Launching the new framework at a meeting of multi-agency professionals in Renfrewshire, Social Care Minister Tom Arthur said:
“Every adult has the right to live free from harm, with dignity and respect. Yet, across Scotland, we know that some adults face risks that threaten those rights and that levels of support and protection can vary.
“Safeguarding is not just a legal duty - it’s a moral imperative. And it’s everyone’s business to help identify and safeguard adults at risk of harm.
“Our new framework sets out a clear, consistent approach to building knowledge and skills for everyone involved in safeguarding adults at risk of harm. It ensures a human rights based approach is at the heart of everything we do.”
Background
National Framework for Adult Support and Protection Learning and Development in Scotland – gov.scot
Harm can occur in any setting and can be caused by anyone, intentionally or otherwise. It can happen at home, a care home, respite care or hospital setting; in a public space or in the wider community.
The Framework will be for use by multiple agencies across health, social work, social care, police, fire and rescue, ambulance, voluntary and third sector to ensure people are suitably trained and skilled to perform actions required by their remit in supporting and protecting adults.
If you, or someone you know, is at risk of harm you can contact your local authority by email or phone and share your concerns anonymously. The matter will be dealt with sensitively and confidentially and support given if needed. You will be able to find details of your local authority on the Getting Help page of the Care Information Scotland website.
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/adult-support-and-protection/
