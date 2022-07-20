Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs
|Printable version
Advance payments issued to farmers
The Rural Payment Agency issued the first Basic Payment Scheme advance payments.
Basic Payment Scheme (BPS) advance payments are now being issued to farmers and will reach bank accounts in the coming weeks, the Rural Payments Agency announced yesterday (19 July).
In May, Environment Secretary George Eustice announced that payments would be made in two instalments each year for the remainder of the agricultural transition period to help farmers with their cashflow. Around 50% of the overall payment will be issued from July with the remaining balance expected from December.
Paul Caldwell, Chief Executive of the Rural Payment Agency, said:
We know that cashflow during the summer season can be concerning for many farm businesses, particularly this year due to issues exacerbated by the war in Ukraine. I’m pleased to confirm that we have started to make advance BPS payments to farmers, and expect to issue the majority of payments by the end of July.
These twice-yearly instalments are a permanent change to bring BPS in line with what will be a more regular payment system under the new environment land management schemes.
The RPA expects the large majority of farmers to receive their BPS advance in the coming weeks. A small number of claims will require additional checks, which will take longer to process. The Agency will be in touch with affected farmers.
Advance payments will be approximately 50% of the total, and Lump Sum Exit Scheme applicants who have claimed BPS in 2022 will also receive an advance payment.
The proportionate amount of progressive reductions will be applied to both the advance and balance payments.
All farmers should make sure the RPA has their up-to-date bank account details. Once a payment has been made, a remittance advice is sent in the post confirming the amount paid. When the balance payment is made, from December, a claim statement will be sent to explain how the 2022 payments have been worked out.
This builds on a package of measures to support farmers announced in March, including:
- A delay to changes to the use of urea fertiliser by at least a year;
- Revised and improved statutory guidance on the Farming Rules for Water;
- Slurry investment grants to help meet those rules;
- The opening of the Sustainable Farming Incentive which will ensure long-term food security by investing in the foundations of food production: healthy soil, water, and biodiverse ecosystems. Defra has worked with more than 4,000 farmers to test and trial the new approach.
Information
- Farmers are encouraged to sign into the Rural Payments service to check their details are up to date in the Rural Payments service, including email, mailing address and bank account details.
- Be aware of fraud, as fraudsters may target farmers who receive subsidy payments. Read about how to avoid fraud by going to www.gov.uk and search for ’RPA fraud information’.
- The RPA can be contacted the following email address: ruralpayments@defra.gov.uk; and phone number: 03000 200 301 (Monday to Friday, 8.30am to 5pm).
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/advance-payments-issued-to-farmers
Latest News from
Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs
Alan Lovell appointed as Environment Agency Chair19/07/2022 16:15:00
Environment Secretary George Eustice has confirmed Alan Lovell DL as the new Chair of the Environment Agency
Bees’ Needs Week buzzes into action19/07/2022 11:20:00
Public called upon to take five simple actions to support pollinators.
UK-wide review of pig supply chain launched15/07/2022 16:10:00
The UK Government and the Devolved Administrations seek views on pig supply chain fairness and transparency.
Forestry Commission introduces further controls to tackle bark beetle tree pest13/07/2022 16:20:00
New plant health requirements introduced following further findings of the tree pest Ips typographus
England Coast Path creates 150 miles of coastal trail in Essex13/07/2022 13:05:00
85 miles of new England Coast Path opens in Essex, traversing through saltmarsh, vast grasslands and seaside towns
School children take part in tree planting to help improve the environment08/07/2022 11:20:00
Local school children in Egremont have planted roughly 200 trees to help increase biodiversity in the area and reduce anti- social behaviour.
Government seeks views on Highly Protected Marine Areas (HPMAs)07/07/2022 14:20:00
The Government yesterday (6 July 2022) launched a consultation to gather views and evidence on five candidate sites for pilot Highly Protected Marine Areas (HPMAs).
Construction continues on Kendal Flood Risk Management Scheme, with work scheduled to start at two more locations over the coming weeks04/07/2022 14:22:00
Work starts on two new locations on multi-million-pound flood scheme.