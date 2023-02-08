Advanced asthma therapies feature in new videos and podcast

Videos and a podcast produced by the Innovation Agency to promote ways of using advanced asthma therapies have been released.

The project was conducted to publicise a high-risk asthma case finding programme offered by the Liverpool Severe Asthma Service (LSAS) from Liverpool University Hospital Foundation Trust.

“Asthma presents a continuing challenge across primary care and the research has shown that despite best efforts the numbers of patients who require optimisation and access to advanced therapies remains high,” Rhiannon Clarke, Asthma Rapid Uptake Programme Manager for the Innovation Agency said.

The Royal Liverpool University Hospital’s respiratory department research lead Dr Hassan Burhan who also leads the Liverpool Severe Asthma Service is featured in the productions which also include the experiences of a patient whose life has changed significantly following a referral.

The videos and podcast are aimed at primary care colleagues to provide more information about treatment for severe asthma, the importance of referral to a severe asthma service and what information should be included in a referral.

“I’m delighted that the videos and podcast will also form part of a national toolkit of materials available to anyone in primary care, which will help asthma patients in the future,” Rhiannon added.

Video and podcast links

Video 1 - Improving access to treatment for patients with severe asthma

The Liverpool Severe Asthma Service (LSAS), which covers Cheshire and Merseyside, has been accelerating access to specialist care for asthma patients through innovative pathway transformation work. A campaign is now underway to encourage early referral to specialist asthma services, for patients at risk of having severe asthma.

This video includes the experiences of Marjorie, a patient whose life has changed significantly, as a result of asthma biologic therapy

Video 2 - How to make a good quality referral to the severe asthma service

GPs in the Liverpool region are being encouraged to refer patients with severe asthma to the Liverpool Severe Asthma Service, which is poised to help optimise treatment for these patients.

The Liverpool Severe Asthma Service (LSAS) has worked to significantly reduce waiting times. From referral to first injection patients that are eligible have seen a reduction from 167 to just 53 days.

This video sets out what kind of patient should be referred to the service and what information is required to make a good quality referral.

Podcast - We also produced this podcast which explores the content in the videos further.

Resources mentioned in these videos can be found on the toolkit for the Asthma Biologics Rapid Uptake Programme, hosted by Oxford AHSN. For questions about this programme, please contact rhiannon.clarke@innovationagencynwc.nhs.uk

If you have any questions, or would like any further information about the Liverpool Severe Asthma Service, please contact asthma@rlbuht.nhs.uk