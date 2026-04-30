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Advances Towards a Hybrid Royal Navy – First Sea Lord Speaks at RUSI
General Sir Gwyn Jenkins, First Sea Lord and Chief of the Naval Staff, gives inaugural Lord Fisher Lecture at RUSI.
Technological development and rapid innovation are critical to the future capabilities of the Royal Navy and enhancing deterrence against Russia in the North Atlantic is a UK defence priority. These were the principal points in a speech delivered at RUSI today by the First Sea Lord, Chief of the Naval Staff in the UK.
General Jenkins said Russian incursions into UK waters had risen by a third in two years and that 'Russia remains the gravest threat to our security'. He announced the recent signing of a declaration of intent with allies from Nordic, Baltic and other Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF) countries to bring together a 'multinational maritime force' to help enhance deterrence in the region.
He said: 'We know that we have no time to lose, which is why by the end of this year, I want us all to have signed a formal declaration laying the foundations for what will be a vital and enduring partnership.'
General Jenkins also said that new uncrewed maritime systems were developing rapidly towards deployment and would be integral to the Atlantic Bastion programme which is designed to protect the UK’s northern approaches.
'The first of our uncrewed systems, which will patrol the North Atlantic to detect and monitor hostile activity, will be in the water for Atlantic Bastion this year. My aim is to have our first uncrewed escort ships sailing alongside our Royal Navy warships within two years. And to have jet-powered drones operating from a carrier next year.'
'We see our hybrid Navy as part of something greater. A new partnership of Northern Navies, a multinational maritime force to defend north-western Europe and the High North with the UK at the helm.'
Read a transcript of the speech here
Original article link: https://www.rusi.org/news-and-comment/rusi-news/advances-towards-hybrid-royal-navy-first-sea-lord-speaks-rusi
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