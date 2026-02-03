Department of Health and Social Care
Advice accepted on extending the RSV vaccination programme
- Also published by:
- NHS England
The government has accepted advice on eligibility from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) for the RSV vaccination programme.
On 16 July 2025, JCVI published advice on extending the RSV vaccination programme for older adults.
On 2 February 2026, the government decided, in line with JCVI advice, that the RSV vaccine should be offered to additional groups in the population most vulnerable to serious outcomes from RSV infection and who are therefore most likely to benefit from vaccination.
Vaccination will therefore be offered in England from 1st April 2026 to:
- Adults aged 80 years and over
- All residents in care homes for older adults
This is in addition to the existing programme, which offers RSV vaccination to:
- Adults turning 75 years
- Adults aged 75 to 79 years when the programme began
- Pregnant women (to protect their newborn babies)
Those who are eligible for both RSV and COVID-19 vaccinations will be able to get both vaccines at the same appointment once the spring 2026 COVID-19 campaign begins on 13th April 2026, in line with JCVI guidance. Individuals eligible for both programmes include people who have not already had an RSV vaccine and are either:
- aged 75 or over
- a resident in a care home for older adults.
Health Minister Stephen Kinnock yesterday said:
RSV can cause serious illness in older people, which is why this government introduced new year-round vaccination programmes in September 2024. By expanding this life-saving vaccination programme to also include adults aged 80 and over and residents in care homes for older adults, we are taking another important step to protect those most at risk.
I am pleased to accept the advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation, which has carefully reviewed the evidence showing the clear benefits of extending this programme.
I would encourage everyone who becomes eligible for the RSV vaccine from April to come forward and get vaccinated as soon as they have been invited to do so by their GP. Getting vaccinated is the best way to protect yourself and reduce pressure on the NHS during winter months.
Dr Conall Watson, Consultant Epidemiologist at UKHSA, yesterday said:
RSV lung infection is less well known than COVID or flu but for older adults it puts thousands in hospital each year with a risk to life.
This extension of the RSV vaccination programme to everyone over 80 or living in a care home for older adults means many more will soon be able to get protected. This follows advice from JCVI based on new evidence showing the clear benefit of vaccination for these groups.
Analysis has shown those aged 75 to 79 already getting the vaccine are much less likely to be hospitalised. And the evidence is clear that the RSV vaccine offered to pregnant women is providing excellent protection to babies. When you are offered the vaccine, don’t hesitate.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/advice-accepted-on-extending-the-rsv-vaccination-programme
