Advice accepted on extending the RSV vaccination programme

The government has accepted advice on eligibility from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) for the RSV vaccination programme.

On 16 July 2025, JCVI published advice on extending the RSV vaccination programme for older adults.

On 2 February 2026, the government decided, in line with JCVI advice, that the RSV vaccine should be offered to additional groups in the population most vulnerable to serious outcomes from RSV infection and who are therefore most likely to benefit from vaccination.

Vaccination will therefore be offered in England from 1st April 2026 to:

Adults aged 80 years and over

All residents in care homes for older adults

This is in addition to the existing programme, which offers RSV vaccination to:

Adults turning 75 years

Adults aged 75 to 79 years when the programme began

Pregnant women (to protect their newborn babies)

Those who are eligible for both RSV and COVID-19 vaccinations will be able to get both vaccines at the same appointment once the spring 2026 COVID-19 campaign begins on 13th April 2026, in line with JCVI guidance. Individuals eligible for both programmes include people who have not already had an RSV vaccine and are either:

aged 75 or over

a resident in a care home for older adults.

Health Minister Stephen Kinnock yesterday said:

RSV can cause serious illness in older people, which is why this government introduced new year-round vaccination programmes in September 2024. By expanding this life-saving vaccination programme to also include adults aged 80 and over and residents in care homes for older adults, we are taking another important step to protect those most at risk. I am pleased to accept the advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation, which has carefully reviewed the evidence showing the clear benefits of extending this programme. I would encourage everyone who becomes eligible for the RSV vaccine from April to come forward and get vaccinated as soon as they have been invited to do so by their GP. Getting vaccinated is the best way to protect yourself and reduce pressure on the NHS during winter months.

Dr Conall Watson, Consultant Epidemiologist at UKHSA, yesterday said: