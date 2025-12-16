Department of Health and Social Care
Advice accepted on spring 2026 COVID-19 vaccination programme
Advice has been accepted on eligibility from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) for the spring 2026 COVID-19 vaccination programme.
On 13 November 2024, JCVI published advice on the COVID-19 vaccination programme for spring 2025, autumn 2025 and spring 2026.
On 15 December 2025, the government decided, in line with JCVI advice, that a COVID-19 vaccine should be offered to those in the population most vulnerable to serious outcomes from COVID-19 and who are therefore most likely to benefit from vaccination.
Vaccination will therefore be offered in England in spring 2026 to:
- Adults aged 75 and over
- Residents in care homes for older people
- Individuals aged 6 months and over who are immunosuppressed
A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson yesterday said:
Vaccines have been one of the greatest public health achievements in history, and COVID-19 vaccines continue to provide important protection for those who need it most.
