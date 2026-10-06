Ofcom
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Advice for TalkTalk customers following BT acquisition announcement
A deal was yesterday announced for BT Group to acquire TalkTalk Group.
If you are a TalkTalk customer, you remain a TalkTalk customer and you don’t need to do anything differently. There will be no change to your price, contract or how you access billing. You should be able to continue to use your landline, broadband and pay TV as normal during the transition and beyond. If anything changes in future, BT will contact affected customers directly and provide clear notice and support.
Ofcom will continue to play our role in protecting consumers. We will keep a close eye on the transition to ensure that consumers’ interests are safeguarded, and we are in contact with BT to underline our expectations.
If you wish to switch to a different provider, check whether you are in or out of contract. Switching before the end of your minimum contract period could mean paying early termination charges. For advice on how to switch, check out our consumer hub.
Original article link: https://www.ofcom.org.uk/phones-and-broadband/telecoms-infrastructure/advice-for-talktalk-customers-following-acquisition-announcement
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