Ofcom
|Printable version
Advice to government on digital platforms and news publishers
The government recently (06 May 2022) published advice from Ofcom and the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) on how the financial relationships between the big digital platforms and news publishers could be made fairer.
Access to a range of views about news and current affairs is critical to the functioning of our democracy. In recent years people have increasingly turned to online sources for their news, either through social media, search engines or the apps provided by news providers such as newspapers.
This change has had a significant impact on the businesses of newspapers, which are increasingly reliant on the big tech firms. In July 2021 the government asked Ofcom and the CMA for our advice on how consumers and content providers, including newspapers, could benefit if the bargaining power of the biggest tech firms is properly managed.
New online services allow people to find and access a range of news and other content. As both a competition and content regulator with a specific interest in promoting media plurality, we want to make sure these services don’t disrupt or distort the availability of the content now available – or undermine investment in content production and journalism.
As noted in the Government’s recent broadcasting white paper, the way people use digital channels to get information is changing rapidly. New ways to connect, such as digital assistants and connected televisions, raise new concerns about access to public service media and pose new questions around how services compete with each other. Ofcom will be engaging in these issues going forwards.
We are also conscious that ensuring media plurality goes beyond fair terms of use of content on major digital platforms. So, we’re taking a closer look at the potential threats and benefits to media plurality and will be saying more on this later in the year.
Dame Melanie Dawes, Ofcom's Chief Executive recently said:
Having a wide range of news sources and opinions is the cornerstone of our democracy, values and society. Today marks an important step towards securing a fair outcome in the relationship between online platforms and news publishers.
The way people use digital channels to communicate and get information is changing rapidly. We’re taking a closer look at the potential benefits and threats to media plurality, and will be saying more on this later in the year.
Original article link: https://www.ofcom.org.uk/news-centre/2022/advice-to-government-on-digital-platforms-and-news-publishers
Latest News from
Ofcom
End-of-contract notifications driving better deals for customers09/05/2022 13:15:00
More people are taking out new contracts and securing better deals with their broadband provider after being reminded their contract is up, according to new Ofcom research.
Announcing the winners of our social video platform competition06/05/2022 13:15:00
Ofcom are delighted to announce the winners of thier recent competition, in which they asked young people how they felt social video platforms could be made safer for the people who use them.
Plusnet joins automatic compensation scheme04/05/2022 14:20:00
Plusnet (including John Lewis Broadband) has today joined the automatic compensation scheme, which means its broadband and landline customers will get money back when things go wrong, without having to ask for it.
Meta’s Jessica Zucker joins Ofcom to power the drive for online safety03/05/2022 13:15:00
Ofcom recently (29 April 2022) announced the appointment of a senior leader for its Online Safety Policy team. Jessica Zucker joins from Meta (formerly Facebook), where she led the company’s Misinformation Policy team in Europe, Middle East and Africa as well as acting as the company’s global health misinformation lead during the pandemic. She brings deep insight and hands-on experience to a critical area of Ofcom’s new remit.
Ofcom investigates whether Shell Energy failed to tell customers about better deals03/05/2022 11:33:00
Ofcom has opened an investigation into whether Shell Energy has complied with our rules to issue end-of-contract and annual best tariff notifications to its broadband and landline customers.
UK’s digital watchdogs take a closer look at algorithms as plans set out for year ahead29/04/2022 15:15:15
Every day, we access services that process data using a wide variety of automated systems.
Latest telecoms and pay-TV complaints revealed27/04/2022 12:25:00
Ofcom has today published the latest league tables reflecting complaints we receive about the UK’s major home phone, broadband, mobile and pay-TV firms.
Five ways to help reduce your digital carbon footprint25/04/2022 10:15:00
Climate change is one of the biggest challenges facing our future. While governments and large organisations work to tackle rising temperatures on a global level, there’s also lots we can do as individuals that will help to bring about a positive change for the environment.