Ministry of Justice
|Printable version
Advisory AI Growth Lab to support responsible AI adoption in legal services
New AI Growth Labs launched designed to accelerate the development and deployment of AI products and services.
The government is launching the advisory AI Growth Labs, a new advisory sandbox designed to accelerate the development and deployment of AI products and services by helping innovators navigate existing regulatory frameworks with greater confidence.
Legal services will be the first sector to participate, following strong industry demand and we know it is an area where clearer, more joined-up information within existing frameworks can accelerate development. This is also supported by the evidence gathered through the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology’s Call for Evidence.
Building on existing collaboration between legal services regulators, the Lab will bring together the Council for Licensed Conveyancers, the Solicitors Regulation Authority, the Information Commissioner’s Office and the Legal Services Board. Together, they will work with innovators to surface and address cross-regulatory challenges, identify any unintended barriers in regulators’ rules, and build a clearer picture of what good regulatory oversight of AI looks like in practice.
By providing greater clarity, the advisory AI Growth Lab will support responsible innovation, boost economic growth and help improve access to justice for the public by enabling faster and and more affordable services, while maintaining quality. Applications for AI innovators — including LawTech companies, legal service providers and conveyancing firms — will open later this summer.
Rafie Faruq, CEO and Co-founder of Genie AI:
The launch of the Legal Services Advisory AI Growth Lab is a really welcome step. Clear, joined up regulatory support is what unlocks responsible AI innovation in regulated industries like ours, and what gives UK companies the confidence to build at speed. As a leading generative AI company in legal, GenieAI is excited to test our latest innovations with the lab, which could unlock a new level of growth for the sector.
Sue Bence, COO, Farringdon:
The AI Growth Lab is a genuinely important step for the UK legal sector. As an AI-native law firm, we know first-hand that the most exciting opportunities to improve client outcomes often sit at the edges of existing regulatory frameworks — and that what innovators need most is a route to test those ideas safely, with their regulator alongside them.
Tony Randle, Director of Client Tech and Service Improvement, Shoosmiths:
We welcome the launch of the Legal Services Advisory AI Growth Lab, which marks a pivotal step in supporting responsible AI innovation within the legal sector. The introduction of clearer, more coordinated regulatory guidance will empower innovators and adopters to navigate complex frameworks more confidently and help unlock new opportunities. We look forward to exploring how Shoosmiths can participate in the Lab and contribute to shaping a future where technology enhances legal services beyond what was previously possible
Further Information
- The advisory AI Growth Lab is a cross-economy sandbox, enabling the trialling of innovative AI products and services, accelerating UK growth and building trust in AI. Legal services has been chosen as the first sector for the advisory Growth Lab.
- The advisory AI Growth Lab will provide additional support to innovators and adopters, helping them to responsibly test AI products within existing regulatory frameworks.
- The Legal Services Board, the Solicitors Regulation Authority, the Council for Licensed Conveyancers, and the Information Commissioner’s Office will all provide regulatory support.
- Participation in the Lab will not constitute regulatory approval, endorsement or authorisation. Legal and regulatory requirements will remain the same.
Illustrative use cases for the Legal Services AI Growth Lab (PDF, 102 KB, 3 pages)
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/advisory-ai-growth-lab-to-support-responsible-ai-adoption-in-legal-services
Latest News from
Ministry of Justice
Could you find it if it already existed? Making reuse easier across government using AI search08/06/2026 12:15:00
Blog posted by: Emma Nicol, 4 June 2026 – AI, Design, Our services, Reuse Library, service design.
East Anglian prisons expanded to make streets safer08/06/2026 11:20:00
Major refurbishment works on a wing at HMP Norwich, originally built in the 1880s, have now been completed, as part of Government action to ensure there is always space to lock up dangerous criminals.
Millions of unmarried couples to get stronger rights05/06/2026 17:15:00
Overdue reforms to protect women and meet the needs of modern relationships as the government continues to prioritise tackling VAWG and working people
UK National Statement at United Nations Commission on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice05/06/2026 13:15:00
Speech givne recently by Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State Catherine Atkinson MP (Minister for Victims and Tackling Violence Against Women and Girls).
Government and rail industry say ‘Enough’ to sexual harassment22/05/2026 17:29:00
Campaign will target sexual harassment on trains and at stations while train operators will be scored on how they tackle the issue under new scheme.
Action to drive judge diversity and increase transparency22/05/2026 16:30:00
New Judicial and Legal Diversity Board to help break down barriers and deliver a judiciary that reflects modern Britain.
Youth Justice overhaul to keep streets safer18/05/2026 13:15:00
Children and young people will get earlier support to steer them away from crime under a major overhaul of the youth justice system unveiled by the Government today (Monday 18 May).
Families spared time and money during separation thanks to Government action15/05/2026 13:05:00
Measures will help separating families save cash and settle childcare issues more easily.