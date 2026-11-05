This week, Dawn Airey, Chair of Arts Council England, delivered the opening keynote speech at Governance Now 2026.

“This government has made commitments to the public: on growth, on opportunity, on the places people live and the pride they take in them. And I believe culture delivers on every one of them.”

Presented by Clore Leadership and the Cultural Governance Alliance (CGA), the flagship conference brings together leaders from across culture, arts funding, local government and public life to explore the opportunities and challenges facing the sector.

Photo by © Clore Leadership and Aidan Brooks

Reflecting on her own leadership journey, Dawn highlighted the importance of curiosity, listening and honest communication, arguing that strong leadership is rooted in connection, particularly during periods of uncertainty and change.

“What culture – all culture – does best is bring people together, and make them feel part of something bigger than themselves.”

Acknowledging the financial, technological and social changes facing the sector, she also called for confident, collective advocacy, encouraging organisations to join her in making the case for the value culture creates for people, places and communities.

“You are not just leaders of your organisations. You have the chance to lead the way for the whole country, towards a future in which human connection matters more than ever.”

Click here for the full speech