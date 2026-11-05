Arts Council England
|Printable version
"Advocacy is just connection with a purpose": Dawn Airey's message to cultural leaders at Governance Now 2026
This week, Dawn Airey, Chair of Arts Council England, delivered the opening keynote speech at Governance Now 2026.
“This government has made commitments to the public: on growth, on opportunity, on the places people live and the pride they take in them. And I believe culture delivers on every one of them.”
Presented by Clore Leadership and the Cultural Governance Alliance (CGA), the flagship conference brings together leaders from across culture, arts funding, local government and public life to explore the opportunities and challenges facing the sector.
Reflecting on her own leadership journey, Dawn highlighted the importance of curiosity, listening and honest communication, arguing that strong leadership is rooted in connection, particularly during periods of uncertainty and change.
“What culture – all culture – does best is bring people together, and make them feel part of something bigger than themselves.”
Acknowledging the financial, technological and social changes facing the sector, she also called for confident, collective advocacy, encouraging organisations to join her in making the case for the value culture creates for people, places and communities.
“You are not just leaders of your organisations. You have the chance to lead the way for the whole country, towards a future in which human connection matters more than ever.”
Click here for the full speech
Original article link: https://www.artscouncil.org.uk/creative-matters/news/advocacy-just-connection-purpose-dawn-aireys-message-cultural-leaders-governance-now-2026
Latest News from
Arts Council England
University of Bedfordshire and Arts Council England sign Memorandum of Understanding29/10/2026 16:20:00
University of Bedfordshire (UoB) and Arts Council England have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). Signed on Friday 23 October at the UoB campus, the MoU outlines a shared framework for future collaboration.
50 years on: Dawn Airey reflects on the legacy of The Art Britain Ignores report15/10/2026 13:20:00
Yesterday, Chair of Arts Council England, Dawn Airey, delivered her inaugural speech at The Arts Britain Ignores: 50 Years On, a national gathering marking the 50th anniversary of Naseem Khan’s landmark 1976 report that challenged the sector to confront the exclusion and marginalisation of Black artists and culturally diverse communities.
Understanding the impact of extreme heat on creative and cultural organisations14/10/2026 10:20:00
An Arts Council England survey suggests that extreme heat is already having operational impacts across the cultural sector, affecting staff, audiences, finances, and organisational resilience.
Guidance live for our 2028-33 National Portfolio Investment Programme24/09/2026 16:20:00
The guidance for our 2028-33 National Portfolio Investment Programme in now online, and applicants can begin planning before submissions are accepted between October and December 2026.
Minister acts to stop pivotal British Modernist painting from leaving the UK14/09/2026 09:12:00
The government has temporarily blocked ‘The Resurrection of the Good and the Bad’ by Stanley Spencer, a painting considered pivotal in the development of British Modernism, from being taken out of the UK permanently.
Comic books, Medieval monastries and film history: Record nine new Designated collections announced10/09/2026 13:20:00
A record nine museums, libraries and archives across England have earned an award of Designation for their collections in the most recent Panel meeting. An award of Designation recognises a particular collection as being of national and / or international importance based on their quality and significance, as assessed by the Designation Panel.
Minister puts temporary block on Rare Anglo-Saxon national treasure leaving the UK04/09/2026 16:27:00
The government has temporarily blocked an Anglo-Saxon mount from being taken out of the UK permanently
Arts Council supports new Routes In to creative careers in Greater Lincolnshire11/08/2026 16:10:00
Lincoln Arts Centre and Barbican Creative Hub, based at the University of Lincoln, have been granted £219,454 from Arts Council England for the Routes In – Greater Lincolnshire Place Partnership project.