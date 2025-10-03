AERA Committee visits ‘nature friendly’ farm in Carrickfergus

The Committee for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (AERA) yesterday visited a farm that is part of the Nature Friendly Farming Network (NFFN) in Carrickfergus.

Following its Committee Meeting, which was held in the Carrickfergus Marina Conference Suite, Members visited Dobbs Farm outside the town to learn more about how the enterprise benefits from being part of the NFFN.

NFFN supports farmers who want to restore the balance between farming and nature by encouraging practices that restore rural environments, regenerate ecosystems, protect biodiversity and act on climate change.

Dobbs Farm cultivates a range of fruit and vegetables, and supplies local households, restaurants and shops.

One of these shops, Carrick Greengrocers, was the next venue on the Committee's itinerary. The community-owned greengrocer aims to sell as much locally grown and in-season food as possible. All profits are directed back into the business and into other local initiatives that benefit the Carrickfergus community.

The Chairperson of the AERA Committee, Robbie Butler MLA, yesterday said:

"Visiting Dobbs Farm allowed us to learn more about how, as part of the Nature Friendly Farm Network, the owners cultivate food in an environmentally-friendly way, with reduced use of chemicals and pesticides. As a Committee, we are keen to learn more about this approach to farming and how it can strengthen biodiversity and reduce the impact of climate change." Commenting on the Committee's visit to Carrick Greengrocers, the Deputy Chairperson of the Committee, Declan McAleer MLA, said: "Our visit to Carrick Greengrocers was enlightening, as we were able to see how this grassroots enterprise is supporting the local community as well as local farmers and producers, while providing a welcome addition to Carrickfergus' retail offering."

