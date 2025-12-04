A&Es under siege from hiccups and ingrowing toenails

Hundreds of thousands of patients attended A&E last winter for everyday niggles such as hiccups and ingrowing nails, according to shocking new NHS data.

There were more than 200,000 A&E attendances last winter for conditions that could have been dealt with elsewhere – including 8,669 attendances for itchy skin and 96,998 for a sore throat.

In response, the NHS is throwing open more doors to care than ever before, making it simpler and quicker for people to get the help they need – and has today launched a campaign raising awareness of the range of ways to access care.

The move comes with flu cases on the rise and ahead of the resident doctors’ strikes from 17-22 December, which come “at the most dangerous time of year for hospitals” according to NHSE CEO Sir Jim Mackey.

Pharmacy First will give patients access to quick, easy support – including prescription-only medicines – for seven common conditions including sore throat, sinusitis and earache.

For the first time ever during winter, pharmacists will be able to provide an emergency contraceptive pill and support people who have been newly prescribed antidepressants.

Nearly all (98.7%) GP practices are offering online consultation requests for patients, with 8 million benefitting in October.

The NHS has also released a striking short film titled “24 Hours Not In A&E” as part of a campaign to help people navigate their health concerns and avoid unnecessary visits to A&E departments and GPs.

For more serious cases, new urgent treatment centres – where patients can get care for a range of illnesses and injuries – have been opening across England including Plymouth, Lymington in Hampshire and Yeovil in recent weeks.

These centres are equipped to investigate, diagnose, and deal with many of the most common injuries and illnesses people attend A&E for – and are open at least 12 hours a day, for both walk-ins and appointments booked via NHS 111.

While the NHS App allows patients to request appointments, check their health records, receive reminders, or even order repeat prescriptions.

A&Es are busier than ever before heading into winter, with attendances 37,000 higher in October than in the same month last year.

Julian Redhead, NHS National Director of Urgent and Emergency Care, said:

“The last place a patient wants to be when they have a minor illness is in a busy A&E – so this winter NHS staff are working hard to expand the number of routes into the NHS so patients can get fast and convenient care closer to them. “Whether the services are online, over the phone or in-person, a variety of doorways to care are open across the NHS. “The current flu wave and strikes will increase the chances of hospitals getting much busier this winter– and it’s more important than ever that patients are getting the care they need in the most appropriate place. “So, if you are worried about your health – please come forward. “As always, use A&E & 999 for life threatening conditions and serious injuries . “For non-life-threatening care, call NHS 111 or use 111 online, which can direct you to the most appropriate place – whether that be your local pharmacy, a walk-in centre, or clinical self-help advice. “By ensuring everyone is using the right service for them, more people will be seen faster in the most appropriate place and life-saving A&E services will be kept for those patients who need them most.”

There were a total of 200,028 attendances at A&Es across England from 1st November 2024 to 28th February 2025 with the following conditions:

Nasal congestion (6,382)

Earache (83,705)

Sore throat (96,998)

Ingrowing nails (3,890)

Itching skin (8,669)

Hiccups (384)

The new NHS data also shows the number of attendances at A&E for a blocked nose soared by nearly a third last winter compared to summer 2024 (4,943 v 6,382), and there was a 12% increase in A&E cases involving a sore throat (86,343 v 96,998) while those with an earache rose by 11% (75,152 v 83,705).

This all comes as the NHS has delivered 16.3 million flu vaccines so far this autumn (16,334,878) – over 450,000 more than they had at the same point last year (15,881,979 w/e 18 November 2024) – to prevent people getting seriously ill with the virus and needing hospital care.

Health and Social Care Secretary Wes Streeting, said:

“This winter will be one of the busiest ever for our hard-working NHS staff dealing with soaring flu cases and tough pressures across A&Es up and down the country. “That will be made even harder by the BMA’s dangerously reckless decision to strike in the run up to Christmas, causing real anxiety for patients and their families at such an important time of the year. “We are doing all we can to make sure patients are kept safe and get the right care during this time of intense pressure. We can all do our bit this winter by making sure we only use A&E in for genuine accidents and emergencies.”

GP Dr Ellie Cannon, who appears in the video, said: