Affordable Homes announcement ahead of Spring Statement - LGA Response

Ahead of the upcoming Spring Statement, the Government has announced an additional £2billion for the Affordable Homes Programme - to act as a bridge between current AHP and successor programme.

Cllr Adam Hug, housing spokesperson for the LGA, said:

“This additional funding for affordable housing will provide much needed certainty and stability to councils and other housing providers.

“It will ensure that momentum can be maintained in the delivery of social and affordable homes, ahead of an announcement about the successor to the Affordable Homes Programme.

“Alongside this, the Government must also deliver a long-term sustainable funding framework for social housing so that councils can invest in their existing stock, as well as ramping up vital new build programmes.

