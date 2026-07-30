Parliamentary Committees and Public Enquiries
|Printable version
Afghan allies left in danger by years of delay, secrecy and flawed decisions, MPs warn
Afghans who worked with UK forces were wrongly refused relocation and left facing years of danger, delay and uncertainty, according to a major report by the Defence Committee.
Image: AdobeStock
The committee describes the review of Triples cases as a major corrective exercise. The review overturned 884 earlier refusals involving former Afghan specialist unit members. The committee concludes that, for some of those affected, the correction will have come only after years spent in hiding, with depleted savings and fewer realistic routes to safety.
The report, Shifting heaven and earth? The Afghan data breach and resettlement schemes, finds that the Ministry of Defence’s 2022 Afghan data breach was a foreseeable systemic failure and became part of a wider failure of governance, accountability and public trust.
The committee says the government’s prolonged use of legal secrecy displaced normal public, parliamentary and audit scrutiny while major decisions affecting thousands of Afghans and substantial public spending were taken behind closed doors.
It also warns that current self-move policy may leave some eligible Afghans without a realistic route to safety, and that sensitivity around Special Forces operations must not be used to avoid scrutiny of administrative failings in resettlement casework or data handling.
Chair's comment
Chair of the Defence Committee, Tan Dhesi MP said:
“This inquiry began with a data breach, but became about the real lives affected by delay, secrecy and flawed decision-making. The government must now explain how it will protect eligible Afghans who cannot safely, lawfully or affordably reach a third country for UK entry-clearance checks. Otherwise, the latest ‘self-move’ policy risks excluding people the UK has promised to help, including some who should have been brought here years ago.
“The broader picture is deeply troubling. The Ministry of Defence should stick to defence - it should never have been left to run immigration casework schemes. Secrecy has been too easily used as a shield against proper accountability in areas far removed from sensitive operations. The government needs to be more open to scrutiny and challenge, including where Special Forces are involved, and must account for administrative failures that have affected lives, damaged trust, and carried significant cost to the British taxpayer.”
Key findings
The committee concludes that:
- The data breach was a foreseeable systemic failure rather than simply an individual mistake.
- A short period of secrecy may have been justified, but the injunction endured far longer than originally envisaged and imposed serious costs on democratic scrutiny, accountability and public trust.
- The government did not maintain adequate visibility of the direct financial consequences of the breach response.
- The government has not adequately explained how it will assist eligible Afghans who cannot safely, lawfully or affordably self-move to a third country.
- The “no comment” approach associated with Special Forces is inappropriate when questions concern administrative decision-making, data handling and accountability for resettlement casework.
Triples and self-moves
The report says the government has a special responsibility to former Triples whose applications were wrongly refused and who may have faced additional risk and hardship while errors were corrected.
The committee warns that current self-move arrangements may fail eligible Afghans who are destitute, unable to travel lawfully or safely, or at heightened risk if they attempt to leave Afghanistan without assistance.
Special Forces and accountability
The committee recognises the sensitivity surrounding Special Forces operations, but says this should not be used to avoid scrutiny of administrative decision-making, data handling and accountability for resettlement casework in which Special Forces have been involved.
Parliament and the public still need to understand how serious failings occurred, whether lessons have been learned, and whether senior accountability has followed.
Recommendations
The committee calls on the government to:
- Publish a clear policy for eligible Afghans who cannot safely, lawfully or affordably self-move to a third country.
- Treat remaining work involving former Triples affected by serious administrative failings as a corrective exercise, not routine casework, by identifying the affected cohort, prioritising remaining cases, providing clear casework updates and reporting regularly to Parliament until the work is complete.
- Explain who held senior responsibility for data-protection risk in ARAP before the February 2022 breach, whether any accountability processes followed, and how senior accountability is now assigned in comparable high-risk operations.
- Ensure Special Forces involvement in administrative processes does not prevent proper accountability for maladministration.
Further information
Original article link: https://committees.parliament.uk/committee/24/defence-committee/news/217307/afghan-allies-left-in-danger-by-years-of-delay-secrecy-and-flawed-decisions-mps-warn/
Latest News from
Parliamentary Committees and Public Enquiries
Defra rejects Sea Use Framework and claims fishing engagement causing ‘stakeholder fatigue’ in response to MPs’ report24/07/2026 15:05:00
The EFRA Committee has published the government’s response to its report, Resetting the relationship with fishing communities.
Procedure and Privileges Committee publishes First Report22/07/2026 16:10:00
The Procedure and Privileges Committee has published its First Report. This report proposes changes with a view to upholding high standards of courtesy and behaviour in the Chamber. This includes changes to the guidance in the Companion relating to attendance at debates, reading of speeches, length of supplementary questions during oral questions, referring to other members, and dress code.
MPs warn of ‘unacceptably high risk of miscarriages of justice’ due to declining availability of legal aid and rising self-representation20/07/2026 13:05:00
Declining availability of legal aid and increasing levels of self-representation is creating an ‘unacceptably high risk of miscarriages of justice and undermines the efficient administration’ of the courts, a new Justice Committee report has warned.
PAC unconvinced govt’s housing delivery efforts will have balanced impact across country17/07/2026 17:10:00
Report warns of risk of disruption to National Housing Delivery Fund by local government structural change.
A library in every school: invest now to stem devastating fall in children reading for pleasure, MPs say17/07/2026 16:25:00
Every child in England should be issued with a library card from birth and have the opportunity to enjoy books at school, to stem a dramatic fall in the number of young children reading for pleasure, the Education Committee recommends in a report published today.
Government needs a new plan for partnership with Nigeria, say MPs15/07/2026 12:05:00
The Government’s development partnership with Nigeria risks being undermined by “multiple obstacles” and a revised approach is needed, the International Development Committee has found in a new report.
Government does not have a complete plan to tackle financial exclusion14/07/2026 12:05:00
The government’s Financial Inclusion Strategy is a welcome first step but it is not a complete plan to tackle financial exclusion in the United Kingdom, according to a new Treasury Committee report.
Protecting built heritage: MPs call for ‘reuse first’ mindset to safeguard historic buildings and help hit new homes goal14/07/2026 09:05:00
Nearly half of the government’s 1.5million home building target could be met by giving a new lease of life to historic buildings currently lying vacant or under-used, MPs say today.