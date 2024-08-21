Afghan medical students arrive safely in Scotland

Education Secretary welcomes students.

Nineteen female Afghan medical students have arrived in Scotland after they were banned from completing their studies by the authorities in Afghanistan.

The Scottish Government amended student funding legislation to ensure the women could be treated as home students and receive free tuition and cost of living support.

Scottish charity the Linda Norgrove Foundation has been supporting the women and secured agreement with four Scottish universities – St Andrews, Glasgow, Dundee, and Aberdeen – where the students will now continue their medical degrees as they work to become doctors.

Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth met the students at Edinburgh Airport to welcome them to Scotland.

Ms Gilruth said:

“Gender should not be a barrier to accessing education, and I am pleased that the Scottish Government has been able to support these extraordinary women in their journey to complete their medical education.

“The changes we made to the legislation will ensure they can access the same benefits as their peers, including free tuition and student support.

“Scotland has a proud history of welcoming people from across the world who need support.

“I wish each and every one of these inspiring women the warmest of welcomes to Scotland and look forward to the positive contribution they will make to our country.”

Background

The Education Secretary agreed to amending the student support regulations to open up access to the home tuition fee rate and student support for Afghan women who have been unable to complete their course of study in Afghanistan due to restrictions on education for women. This change means that the Afghan students will be eligible for the same funding as Scottish-domiciled students, which includes tuition fees of £1,820 paid to the universities.