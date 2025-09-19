Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
Afghanistan cannot succeed while women and girls are excluded: UK statement at the UN Security Council
Statement given recently (17 September 2025) by Ambassador James Kariuki, UK Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN, at the UN Security Council meeting on Afghanistan.
We commend the work of UNAMA, OCHA, and UN Women in support of the people of Afghanistan.
And I would like to convey the United Kingdom’s gratitude to SRSG Otunbeyeva for her leadership of those efforts over the last three years.
I will make three points.
First, I offer the UK’s deep condolences for all the victims of the devastating earthquake on 31 August. I pay tribute to all those working tirelessly to bring relief to those affected.
The specific needs of women affected by the earthquake must be met, and female aid workers must be able to operate in affected communities.
As we have heard today, the earthquake has compounded the desperate humanitarian and economic crisis in Afghanistan.
In recognition of the severity of the situation, the UK yesterday announced an uplift of more than $4 million in its support to the earthquake response, bringing our total contribution to $5.4 million.
But we are concerned by increasing drought risks, and alarming increases in malnutrition.
More support is urgently needed, in particular, to ensure Afghans living in remote areas do not go hungry this winter.
We call on the Taliban and the international community to step up their support to the people of Afghanistan.
Second, Afghanistan cannot succeed while women and girls are excluded.
In this regard, we are concerned by reports that the Taliban are preventing female employees from accessing UN premises.
We call on the Taliban to reverse this position immediately, to ensure Afghan women can continue their vital work supporting their country.
Third, the UK continues to engage with the UN-led process, including the “Comprehensive Approach.”
But our support is conditional on the Taliban taking meaningful steps and adhering to their international obligations, especially those related to counter terrorism and the rights of women and girls.
The UK remains committed to finding a constructive way forward, working with international partners and Afghan stakeholders. But four years on from their seizure of power we need to see more from the Taliban to demonstrate that they are willing to engage in good faith.
The UK continues to stand with the people of Afghanistan.
It is well past time for the Taliban to do the same.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/speeches/afghanistan-cannot-succeed-while-women-and-girls-are-excluded-uk-statement-at-the-un-security-council
