RUSI
|Printable version
Afghanistan: The Enduring Stain on the British State
The legacy of the UK’s involvement in Afghanistan is one of compounding whole-of-government failure.
The fourth Anglo-Afghan conflict (2001-21) is a dark period in British military history which is getting bleaker. The continuing impact of the conflict on UK national security stems from a refusal to confront and learn from the past. The 2025 Strategic Defence Review (SDR) focus was to reconstitute UK warfighting capability to deter and defeat Russia. However, the legacy of Afghanistan will continue to jeopardise this vision unless the British State owns – and learns from – its mistakes.
Compounding Failures
The UK spent an estimated £22.9 billion (£32.8 billion when adjusted for inflation) on Afghanistan between 2001 and 2021, with the latest data leak reportedly costing an additional £850 million. For this reason alone, the British public deserve accountability, but there are multiple reasons why the UK must be held to account for its actions. Added up, they amount to a comprehensive British whole-of-system failure.
First, the 2001-14 International Security Assistance Force (ISAF) failed to secure the country for the new Afghan government to govern. The UK contingent – Operation Herrick – was a war of choice which lacked a single campaign strategy and ignored the master principle of war – the selection and maintenance of the aim. As such, mission creep expanded the operation which, at times, included counter insurgency, counter terrorism, stabilisation, humanitarian aid and counter narcotics. As an example, since the Taliban regained control of the country, between 2022 and 2023, poppy cultivation under the Taliban reduced by more than 99%. The UK talked of counter insurgency but never got anywhere near the development and reconstruction resources required, mainly because the security operation was consistently underpowered.
Concepts of operations were changed every six months as new Brigades rotated through and new Commanders wanted to make their mark. Most operations were ground holding, but Helmand was never vital ground or key terrain – either for ISAF or the Taliban. The 2006 decision to widely expand ISAF across the country was led by the UK, alongside Canada and the Netherlands as the US was distracted in Iraq. In a uniquely British fashion, insufficient resources were allocated. The original combat estimate for the size of force needed for Helmand in 2006 was a brigade, but Permanent Joint Headquarters asked the planners to revise down to a battle group. The MoD then made a hollow virtue of getting on with the tools it had and became isolated in checkpoints of peripheral value across the green zone. British operations between 2007 and 2014 were in effect one very long withdrawal operation. Like in Iraq, UK forces in the south were ultimately bailed out by US reinforcements.
Click here for the full press release
Original article link: https://www.rusi.org/explore-our-research/publications/commentary/afghanistan-enduring-stain-british-state
Latest News from
RUSI
Beijing Learns from Trump’s Relationship to Europe and Putin02/09/2025 14:05:00
The recent spate of summits between Trump and other world leaders has provided a measure of the US administration that Beijing is happy to take.
Deterring Kremlin Grey Zone Aggression Against NATO01/09/2025 14:25:00
Russia’s pugilistic actions in the sub-threshold-of-war grey zone leave Allies uneasy, and require contemplation before a proper response.
Parsimony and Platitudes: The UK’s Approach to a ‘Post-Aid World’29/08/2025 14:25:00
Coinciding with wider threats to the international aid system, assessments of UK funding cuts expose the need for a new approach, one adapted to the challenges (and opportunities) of an ever more ‘ODA-less’ era.
Perspectives on the Next UK National Cyber Strategy28/08/2025 14:25:00
Publishing a new cyber strategy before the end of 2025, the UK Government has a lot to consider to move beyond past initiatives.
Iraq Assists in Lebanon’s Captagon Raid: The Signals26/08/2025 14:25:00
Iraq’s role in a major Captagon raid in Lebanon underscores its regional security ambitions and its Prime Minister’s bid to balance Washington and Tehran amid looming economic strains.
A Strategy Long Overdue: The EU’s New Vision for the Black Sea26/08/2025 11:05:00
The EU’s Black Sea strategy is a vital first step towards protecting the region, and how it is implemented will serve as a key test of the EU’s credibility.
Drones Drive Battlefield Motorcycle Tactical Shift22/08/2025 14:25:00
The motorcycle is seeing a revival on the front lines of the war in Ukraine.
Guaranteeing Insecurity: The Flaws in Ukraine’s Security Talks21/08/2025 14:25:00
Frenetic diplomacy over the past week has set up potential talks between Presidents Zelenskyy and Putin. But so far this is a triumph of diplomatic process rather than concrete progress, and it is far from certain that an end to the fighting is near, with much to clarify on Western ‘security guarantees.’