Africa must strengthen continental unity to boost its global influence

EXPERT COMMENT

Greater representation is a necessary step for boosting Africa’s global influence, but inclusion alone is not enough. Going beyond symbolism requires stronger continental unity and strategic alignment.

Africa is under-represented in global governance structures, sidelined from decisions that directly affect its populations. Its demands are clear: a greater role in rule-making and agenda-setting within existing global institutions. African leaders are calling for fairer representation, a stronger continental voice, and the freedom to choose bilateral relationships to suit national economic priorities.

Despite two decades of advocacy, following the African Union’s (AU) 2005 Ezulwini consensus, the UN Security Council (UNSC) still lacks a permanent African member – even though more than half of its deliberations concern conflicts on the continent. At the recent UN General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, president of Sierra Leone, Maada Bio – speaking as chair of the AU Committee of Ten on Security Council reform – called Africa’s exclusion ‘unjust and untenable’ and reiterated the common African demand for at least two permanent seats with full rights and two additional non-permanent seats. As calls for reform grow louder, this is increasingly being framed as a test of the UN’s credibility and commitment to fairness.

Africa also remains marginalized in global economic governance, with low voting power at the IMF and World Bank – despite its acute exposure to debt and climate shocks. Here too, there are renewed calls for reform. Speaking at the recent UNGA, Kenya’s president, William Ruto, warned that the current global financial architecture punishes poor countries with high interest rates and conditionalities, while rewarding rich nations with softer lending terms. He argued that reforming the IMF and World Bank is not a favour to Africa, but a necessity for their credibility and for global stability.

The 2023 accession of the AU to permanent membership of the G20 was a crucial breakthrough. Africa, at long last, is represented as a bloc in the premier forum for economic cooperation, alongside the European Union (EU). This moment reflects a growing consensus that the continent can no longer be sidelined. It also coincides with more African nationals taking up leadership positions in key global institutions, such as the World Trade Organization (WTO) and World Health Organization (WHO).

The G20 Leaders’ Summit in November 2025 – the first on the African continent – will take place in the context of deep frustration over the continued exclusion of African perspectives. It is a historic opportunity to showcase African priorities: restructuring unsustainable debt, closing the $1.3 trillion annual climate finance gap for developing countries by 2035, and embedding the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) in global trade frameworks.

But greater inclusion also brings new responsibilities. As international institutions begin to offer Africa more seats at the table, the continent must be prepared to meet the challenge. This means moving beyond mere visibility to exercising real influence – which requires coherence, strategic planning and the political will to act collectively. Clear pathways for such action include delivering financial independence for the AU, strengthening enforcement of continental frameworks like the AfCFTA, and investing in technical capacity to engage effectively in complex global negotiations on debt, trade and climate.

