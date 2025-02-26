Africa-UK physics projects to drive collaboration and innovation

A major new initiative is now underway to advance scientific research, innovation, and economic development across sub-Saharan Africa.

Physicists from the UK and sub-Saharan Africa will be embarking on a series of ambitious projects to address critical scientific and technological challenges, including climate resilience, sustainable energy, and healthcare.

The 13 projects are part of a £10.7 million Africa-UK Physics Partnership (AUPP) Programme, led by the Science and Technology Facilities Council (STFC) in collaboration with the Institute of Physics (IoP).

The programme aims to develop a highly skilled cohort of physicists equipped to address Africa’s evolving science, technology and policy needs while fostering long-term UK-African partnerships.

Bridging the gap

Funded by UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) through the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT) International Science Partnerships Fund (ISPF), the programme was developed following recent IoP findings, that only 5% of research programmes across sub-Saharan Africa involved physics.

It identified this lack of physics research in sub-Saharan Africa as a critical issue, given the far-reaching benefits of strong international networks in the field.

UK-Africa collaboration

In a mission to bridge this gap, the AUPP brings together physicists from:

UK

Ghana

Kenya

Rwanda

South Africa

Tanzania

Uganda

Through collaboration, the projects will strengthen research capabilities across the region to address key challenges facing African economies, including:

climate change

sustainable energy

capacity building

Driving scientific discovery

Professor Michele Dougherty, Executive Chair of STFC, yesterday said:

The Africa-UK Physics Partnership programme highlights the incredible potential of collaboration by uniting physicists from the UK and sub-Saharan Africa, allowing us to tackle some of the world’s biggest challenges, from climate change to healthcare. This collaboration is building skills, creating opportunities, and forging a powerful network of innovation and expertise.

A network of scientific excellence

Stephen Loader, Head of Cross-Cutting and International Programmes at STFC, yesterday said:

STFC is proud to lead the AUPP, uniting world class physicists to tackle critical global challenges, and I am excited to follow the progress of these important projects. These projects are just one aspect of the programme’s activities. Over the past year, AUPP has sponsored 30 African students to attend a physics summer school in Morocco, and later this month, five African PhD students will begin a year-long placement at CERN. Through AUPP, we aim to foster a collaborative network of scientific excellence, building a future where Africa and the UK drive progress together through shared science, innovation, and expertise.

Invaluable diversity of knowledge

Tony McBride, Director of Policy and Public Affairs, Institute of Physics, yesterday commented:

We are delighted to see the Africa-UK Physics Partnership programme bringing together physicists to help tackle some of the most critical issues faced by people across the globe. The projects will allow for an invaluable diversity of knowledge and experience to be shared between researchers which will undoubtedly enrich their work. This funding recognises the fundamental role of physics in tackling the challenges of climate change, sustainable energy and healthcare. We look forward to seeing the results of these exciting projects in the coming years.

Further information

The projects

Stability of the South African power grid: a data-driven statistical physics-based approach

Queen Mary University of London

International Stellenbosch University

University of the Free State

South Africa’s reliance on coal-fired power leaves millions without reliable electricity, with frequent load shedding disrupting society and the economy. This project uses advanced modelling and data analysis to:

improve grid stability

develop affordable, zero-emission alternatives like wind, solar, and battery storage

reduce the country’s carbon footprint

Sharing the sky: using a global robotic telescope network for capacity and research community building in East Africa

University of St Andrews

Mbarara University of Science and Technology

Open University of Tanzania

Technical University of Kenya

University of Rwanda

Supporting astronomy communities in Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, and Rwanda through observational projects with the Las Cumbres Observatory’s global telescope network.

By enhancing access to world class research facilities, and fostering inter-African collaboration, the project aims to build lasting expertise and independent leadership in observational astronomy.

Potential of sub-seasonal operational weather and climate information for building energy resilience in Kenya (POWER-Kenya)

University of Reading

Newcastle University

University of Leeds

University of Nairobi

Kenya Vision 2030 targets universal energy access and 100% renewables, but over half the population still lacks sustainable energy. With nearly 50% of electricity from weather-sensitive sources, effective planning is hindered by limited climate forecasting. Closing this gap is crucial for optimising energy generation, storage, and market decisions.

Bridging the efficiency gap of metal vs carbon back electrode perovskite solar cells to support the clean energy growth transition in South Africa

University of St Andrews

University of Pretoria

The Sustainable Africa Scenario 2030 prioritises affordable energy for all, with solar mini-grids as the key solution for rural electrification. Despite Africa’s vast solar potential, it holds just 1% of global installed PV capacity, requiring greater investment and capacity building.

This project aims to develop cost-effective, high-efficiency printable solar modules by combining UK expertise in perovskite solar cells with African strengths in defect analysis.

SAPPHIRE: Supra-African Physics Partnership for health innovation and radiotherapy expansion

University of Oxford

Ghana Atomic Energy Commission

Korle Bu Teaching Hospital

Steve Biko Hospital

University of Cambridge

SAPPHIRE is a UK-African partnership working to improve cancer treatment by making radiotherapy machines (M-LINACs) more reliable and suited for low-income countries.

Many African machines suffer frequent breakdowns and there is a shortage of trained medical physicists. Bringing together experts from Africa, the UK, and CERN, the project will focus on fixing key issues, such as faulty beam-shaping systems, to ensure better and more consistent cancer care.

Developing capacity for storm and lightning early warning for the energy sector in Ghana (EW4Energy)

University of Leeds

Centre for Ecology & Hydrology

Ghana Meteorological Agency

Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology

University of Cape Coast

EW4Energy will deploy Ghana’s first ground-based lightning detection system, improving storm prediction and early warning capabilities, particularly for the energy sector. By combining new sensor networks with satellite data, the project will enhance understanding of lightning-generating storms in West Africa. It will also:

build local expertise in atmospheric physics

support early-career researchers, especially women

strengthen UK-Ghana research partnerships

Building the foundation for geodetic excellence in Africa through the Africa-UK Physics Partnership

University of Manchester

Technical University of Kenya

Geodetic systems are crucial for Africa, providing accurate frameworks for mapping, land management, and disaster monitoring while supporting development and regional integration.

This project will evaluate Africa’s geodetic infrastructure, identifying gaps in equipment, capacity, and expertise. It will strategically plan improvements, building a sustainable, globally aligned system tailored to Africa’s needs.

Frugal innovation for societally-important challenges in Africa (FISICA)

University of York

Rwanda Atomic Energy Board

State University of Zanzibar

University of Dar es Salaam

University of Ghana

University of Pretoria

University of the Western Cape

University of Zululand

This project brings together UK and African researchers to develop affordable scientific instruments, including a hyperspectral imager and a gamma-ray spectrometer, for tackling challenges in agriculture, climate change, and energy.

Through workshops in the UK and South Africa, experts will co-create solutions tailored to local needs, fostering interdisciplinary collaboration. The project will not only advance technology but also build research capacity and upskill early-career scientists across Africa.

IKIRERE: innovation and knowledge integration for resilience in East Africa through climate research and education

University of Leicester

African Institute for Mathematical Sciences, Rwanda

IKIRERE, a UK-Rwanda-Tanzania partnership, aims to tackle climate change challenges by improving understanding of droughts and heatwaves while building local research capacity.

By addressing data gaps and uncertainties, the project will enhance early-warning systems and climate resilience in East Africa. Alongside scientific research, it will train the next generation of climate physicists, empowering local experts to manage and mitigate future climate risks.

Temperature-sensitive Earth-abundant catalysts for green hydrogen production

Loughborough University

Technical University of Kenya

University of the Witwatersrand

TECHydro aims to enhance the efficiency of alkaline water electrolysis for hydrogen production by developing temperature-sensitive, earth-abundant catalysts.

By exploring cobalt- and nickel-based catalysts, the project seeks to improve cost-effectiveness and integration with renewable energy, crucial for Africa’s growing hydrogen sector.

This UK-South Africa-Kenya collaboration will provide new insights into catalyst behaviour at high temperatures, supporting sustainable hydrogen production in hot climates.

Efficient photoelectrochemical green energy system based on hematite photoanodes heterostructured with selected 2D transitional metal dichalcogenides

University of Southampton

Busitema University

Kyambogo University

Maseno University

University of Rwanda

This project enhances photoelectrochemical water-splitting technology to convert solar energy into hydrogen fuel, supporting sustainable energy solutions.

Through UK-Africa collaboration, African researchers will gain access to advanced facilities, training, and expertise, strengthening their technical skills and research capabilities.

This initiative not only advances renewable energy science but also builds local capacity for sustainable hydrogen production.

Compound-semiconductor-enabled renewable energy system for powering critical buildings in Africa

Cardiff University

University of Nairobi

This project aims to improve the efficiency and reliability of solar photovoltaic-battery energy storage systems for critical facilities in Africa by leveraging advanced Silicon Carbide semiconductor technology. Enhancing semiconductor performance will:

reduce energy losses

improve system reliability

increase the availability of renewable power for essential services like healthcare

A 1% efficiency gain in solar inverters alone could provide an additional 150 GWh of energy for critical infrastructure.

Simulation-based inference for the Square Kilometre Array and beyond

Imperial College London

South African Radio Astronomy Observatory (SARAO)

University of Witwatersrand

The Square Kilometre Array (SKA) produces vast amounts of data, but interference from cell phones, satellites and radio signals is a major challenge. To tackle this, advanced computing and artificial intelligence (AI) techniques are being developed while also building scientific expertise in Africa.

The project includes training two early-career SKA researchers (one in South Africa, one at Imperial College London) and a summer school for 30 to 40 African students in statistics and AI.

Research focuses on simulation, emulation, data compression, and statistical analysis, skills that are also useful in climate science, disease tracking, and manufacturing.