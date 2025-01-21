After a Gaza ceasefire, what next for Palestinians, Netanyahu and the region?

EXPERT COMMENT

Trump seems to have pushed Biden’s deal over the line. But the international community must maintain pressure on the parties to engage on a political settlement.

Dr Sanam Vakil, Director, Middle East and North Africa Programme

After sixteen months of conflict, death and destruction, the long awaited six-week, three-phased truce agreement brokered by Egypt, Qatar and the US will be implemented on Sunday. The release of Israeli hostages and the delivery of immediate aid and humanitarian assistance for Palestinians could not come soon enough.

It is important to stress that the deal is a fragile truce not a cessation of the conflict. It will require continued monitoring and accountability from the negotiating parties. And there will need to be an almost immediate return to the negotiating table to keep the remaining phases alive. Assurances have been granted that further negotiation will continue but this will require sustained pressure on all parties especially from the US and President-elect Donald Trump.

