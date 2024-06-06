After a landslide victory, global engagement is a necessity and an opportunity for Mexico’s next president

EXPERT COMMENT

The new president will prioritize working relations with the US on issues like migration, trade and fentanyl. But proactive engagement beyond Washington is also a necessity.

Claudia Sheinbaum is poised to become Mexico’s first female president on 1 October. Her Morena three-party coalition swept to victory with a decisive 30-point lead over her main opponent Xochitl Galvez.

In addition to the presidency, her coalition is projected to win seven of the nine governorships in play, including Mexico City. The two-thirds super majorities in the bicameral congress required for constitutional amendments are within reach.

Sheinbaum will have a strong mandate to continue the signature policies of outgoing president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (‘AMLO’) while putting her own specific stamp on the policy direction of her government.

