After school clubs expansion

Supporting parents and improving kids’ health and wellbeing.

More children across Scotland will have access to free after school activities as part of the government’s national mission to tackle poverty.

The Scottish Government’s Extra Time Programme, delivered in partnership with the Scottish Football Association, supports local football clubs and trusts to provide free before school, after school and holiday activity clubs to primary school children from low income families.

Last year up to 5,000 children across 28 local authority areas were able to attend regular services which provide childcare options for their parents.

The 2026-27 Scottish Budget is increasing investment to expand delivery and reach of after school services, building on the success of the Extra Time programme, in areas where it is required for families most in need.

First Minister John Swinney met pupils benefiting from after school activities provided by Hibernian Community Foundation as part of the programme. He said:

“We know that families greatly value the services provided through the Extra Time Programme, which extend the school day, helping parents enter and sustain employment.

“The clubs are also hugely popular with children, enabling them to take part in football and other activities, learn new skills and access healthy food - helping improve their physical and mental wellbeing.

“The Scottish Government has supported the successful delivery of the programme through grassroots football clubs and trusts across the country, working closely with schools and community organisations.

“This is an excellent example of how we are improving outcomes for families and delivering on my priorities for Scotland - tackling poverty and growing our economy.”

Background

The Scottish Government’s 2026-27 Budget will continue to invest £5.5 million to provide up to 5,000 children with access to services through the Extra Time programme, working with 51 football clubs and trusts across 28 local authority areas.

There will be £2.5 million additional investment per year of the Spending Review period in expanding wraparound activities services. There is also a proposal to test 3 – 6 pm activities provision across a number of primary schools and across a whole local authority area from August 2026.