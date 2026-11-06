Chatham House
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After Trump’s midterm defeat, Russia and China will encounter a cooler US
EXPERT COMMENT
They may seek to exploit the president’s weakness, as domestic opposition to war with Iran hardens.
The comprehensive rebuff that American voters have given to President Donald Trump and Republican candidates in the midterm elections is likely to produce a small but important constraint on how the US behaves abroad. But it will also change how other countries treat it – allies, trading partners and rivals alike.
Even with the Democrats in control of both the House of Representatives and the Senate, the president retains much power over foreign policy – but not all. Congress is now likely to challenge any sustained deployment of forces in the Gulf. And it will reassert its authority over trade and tariffs, even if it does not amend the latter.
The most immediate change is likely to be on the conflict with Iran. Voters put the cost of living – ‘affordability’ – top of their concerns. Yet, as they went to the polls, gasoline prices at the pump hit a high. Rising costs are largely a result of the continued conflict in and around the Strait of Hormuz, which Americans know Trump initiated alongside Israel and has failed to end. Trump could now indeed ‘lash out’ as some have predicted with more strikes, in an attempt to secure concessions from Tehran. But there is no reason to believe that a military solution will fare any better than before.
The Republican party has been among the biggest losers from the war. The race for the presidency in 2028 started the moment the midterm results became clear. And GOP candidates are likely to be vehemently against continuing the conflict. Pressure within the US for a resolution will rise even if Benjamin Netanyahu, now Israel’s caretaker prime minister after his own electoral setback, urges a new assault.
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Original article link: https://www.chathamhouse.org/2026/11/after-trumps-midterm-defeat-russia-and-china-will-encounter-cooler-us
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