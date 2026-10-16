Chatham House
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After Trump’s Russian diesel deal, will Europe give Ukraine the support it needs?
EXPERT COMMENT
The new row between Washington and Kyiv must not distract Europe’s leaders from the urgent matter at hand: how to sustain Ukraine’s economy through the winter.
An intervention by President Donald Trump this week has once again created problems for Ukraine’s war effort. The president’s deal with Moscow, which could see millions of barrels of Russian diesel released to global markets, was condemned by Democrats and even some prominent Republicans in the US. Trump openly framed the deal as an effort to secure ‘Lower prices for Americans’ as midterm elections approach in November.
It is uncertain that the deal will do much to swing votes back to the president’s party. But it has created another open dispute between Trump and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy – at precisely the moment when Ukraine needs renewed, focussed support from its allies.
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Original article link: https://www.chathamhouse.org/2026/10/after-trumps-russian-diesel-deal-will-europe-give-ukraine-support-it-needs
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