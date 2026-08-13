RUSI
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Age of Optionality: The Future is Not About Replacing the US Dollar
The financial system is evolving toward greater choice rather than a new hegemon, requiring policymakers to rethink how economic power, resilience and sanctions will operate.
Debate about the future of the international financial system has long been framed by a deceptively simple question: is the US dollar losing its dominance?
The growing use of renminbi in bilateral trade agreements, BRICS communiqués calling for greater use of local currencies, and the development of new payment platforms as well as central bank digital currencies (CBDC) are routinely interpreted as steps towards a post-dollar world. The anticipated future by many commentators has become almost binary: either the dollar retains its supremacy or another currency, most probably the Chinese renminbi, will replace it.
That framing obscures the more consequential change now taking place. As discussed at a recent Singapore roundtable organised by RUSI’s Centre for Finance and Security, the defining feature of this emerging financial landscape is not the search for a successor to the US dollar. Rather, it is the steady expansion of optionality – the ability of states, financial institutions and businesses to pick and choose between multiple financial infrastructures depending on political, commercial or strategic circumstances. Viewed from this perspective, the future of financial power is not simply a binary question.
There is little reason to expect the US to lose its central position in global finance any time soon. The dollar remains the world’s principal reserve currency, dominates foreign exchange markets, underpins international trade and provides the foundation for much of the rapidly expanding stablecoin ecosystem. These advantages are reinforced by deep and liquid capital markets, comparatively robust legal institutions and network effects accumulated over decades.
What has changed is that dominance no longer guarantees exclusivity. Increasingly, governments are hedging and investing in alternative payment systems, regional settlement arrangements, domestic card networks, local currency trading mechanisms and digital financial infrastructure. They are not necessarily seeking to abandon the existing international financial system. Rather, they are seeking to ensure they are no longer beholden to it.
The US dollar can therefore remain dominant as a currency even as the infrastructure through which value is transferred, settled and regulated becomes more plural. This distinction between replacement and optionality has meaningful implications for economic statecraft.
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Original article link: https://www.rusi.org/explore-our-research/publications/commentary/age-optionality-future-not-about-replacing-us-dollar
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