Agencies warn of unsettled weather expected until at least mid-March

Thames Barrier to close, temporary defences on Thames and Severn, more pumps in Somerset.

Homeowners and businesses across the south west of England are being urged to remain vigilant as the Environment Agency and Met Office yesterday (Wednesday 18 February) warn that wet weather is set to continue for another month. High tides and strong winds may also bring tidal flood risk in some places during this period.

The start of 2026 has been exceptionally wet – with a strong and unusually southernly jet stream bringing frequent rain, strong winds and wintry hazards. The south west of England has been particularly battered, experiencing 216 millimetres of rainfall so far – 184% of the long-term average for this time of the year.

In Somerset approximately 29 square miles of the Levels and Moors have been flooded. In the coming days, it has been forecasted that there will be a further band of rain in the region, before forecasts predict more unsettled conditions will move further north.

With the Met Office warning the changeable weather is expected to remain until the middle of March, Environment Agency has confirmed hundreds of flood responders will continue to be deployed across the country to respond to flooding and protect vulnerable communities.

Action being taken by the Environment Agency includes:

Further pumps proactively deployed across the Somerset Levels and Moors, bringing the total to 28 ultra-high volume pumps. These support more than 60 high volume pumps across the whole of Somerset and neighbouring Dorset and Wiltshire.

Temporary barriers being deployed along the Severn and the Thames, including recently installed barriers at Bewdley in Worcestershire and at Oxford to protect the city.

The Thames Barrier is due to be closed today, Thursday 19 February by EA teams as high tides are expected in the coming days.

The Thames Jubilee River flood relief channel remains operational, helping to reduce river levels and reduce the risk of property flooding.

So far, the Environment Agency estimates that 355 properties have been flooded, but a further 24,500 have been protected. Since the first wet forecasts in January, EA teams have been working around the clock to reduce the risk of flooding, with teams on the ground to conduct important checks on flood defences, clearing any river blockages and monitor river levels when rainfall occurs.

Julie Foley, Director of Flood Risk Strategy & National Adaptation, yesterday said:

With the weather conditions continuing to remain unsettled, I urge the public to remain vigilant to the risk of flooding. Environment Agency officers will continue to work around the clock across the country, supporting communities with pumps, temporary barriers and by clearing waterways to ensure flood water can drain away. Our thoughts are with the households, businesses and farmers who have been flooded. Whilst many thousands of properties have been protected, there is always more to be done to tackle flood risk in a changing climate. We will be working with government, local authorities and Internal Drainage Boards to deliver further flood protection and resilience as part of our multi-billion pound investment programme.

Sarah Davies, Head of Energy and Environment at the Met Office yesterday said:

Wet weather has persisted for many areas over the past few weeks, with repeated Atlantic low pressure systems leaving ground conditions particularly saturated across southern parts of the UK. While it is likely to remain changeable over the next few weeks, with further wet weather at times, the focus for the wettest conditions is expected to shift to western hills, where we would normally expect it at this time of year. However, given some areas elsewhere remain sensitive following recent rain, any further spells of rain as we head into early spring has a higher chance of causing some impacts than normal for this type of setup.

The Environment Agency continues to monitor the situation and will review plans as the forecasts are updated. The public are strongly advised to get flood warnings by text, phone or email.

The government is investing at least a record £10.5 billion in its flooding programme until 2036. This is helping to protect nearly 900,000 homes and businesses against billions of pounds of economic damage.