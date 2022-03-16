Environment Agency
|Printable version
Agencies work together in day of action in Newcastle-under-Lyme
Environment Agency works with partners to target hauliers moving waste in Staffordshire.
- Part of national efforts to ensure waste is described accurately and transported safely to the right facilities
- Environment Agency, HMRC, Staffordshire Police and DVSA working together in a combined effort
Officers from the Environment Agency, Staffordshire Police, HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) and Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) have today taken part in a multi-agency operation in Newcastle-under-Lyme.
The action is part of the Environment Agency’s efforts nationally to make sure those vehicles inspected, which are involved in the storage and transfer of waste from source to destination, are complying with their legal obligations.
The Environment Agency and partners carry out joint operations like this to gather more information about those transporting waste. Working together, the Environment Agency, HMRC, DVSA and police combine efforts and use their powers in a targeted way. This could include ensuring vehicles are safe and maintained to the correct standards, that waste being transported is described accurately and that the destination is the right facility.
Gerry Magee from the Environment Agency’s Environmental Crime team said:
The Environment Agency regularly works in partnership with other organisations to carry out operations to check that the relevant rules are being followed during the transportation of waste. The combined use of our powers helps us ensure that robust and proportionate action is taken where it is needed. We will continue to work with partners in this way to get the best outcomes for communities.
DVSA’s Director of Enforcement, Marian Kitson said:
DVSA’s priority is protecting everyone from unsafe drivers and vehicles. Alongside our partners, we are eager to contribute to this valuable work for the public’s safety in Staffordshire. All operators and drivers have a legal and moral duty to ensure their vehicles are safe and roadworthy. Failing to do so will result in us taking action where a danger to public safety is identified.
Notes to editors
- This operation is focussed on commercial vehicles moving waste in the North Staffordshire area
- As part of the operation, commercial vehicles were checked on the A5271 at Porthill roundabout and on Cemetery Road in Silverdale
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/agencies-work-together-in-day-of-action-in-newcastle-under-lyme
Latest News from
Environment Agency
Environment Agency 'minded to' issue Westbury incinerator permit14/03/2022 10:20:00
A new consultation has launched as the Environment Agency is 'minded to’ issue a permit to operate a new energy from waste incinerator in Westbury.
Changes to Environment Agency’s abstraction charges to safeguard water supplies for people and wildlife09/03/2022 14:38:00
Businesses, including water companies and farmers must hold a licence to abstract more than 20 cubic metres of water a day from a river, stream, canal or groundwater, and pay charges for this from 1 April 2022.
Making Bishops Stortford a home for ‘Ratty’09/03/2022 10:05:00
Work due to start 9 March to improve water vole habitat on the Stort Navigation in Bishops Stortford.
Pro-Direct pays charity after 9 years of waste packaging errors09/03/2022 09:05:00
Sportswear and accessory retailer Pro-Direct Group Ltd has made a payment to Devon Wildlife Trust of nearly £20,000 for failing two crucial packaging regulations.
More than 7,000 shrubs planted to combat climate change in Essex08/03/2022 15:05:00
Over 2,000 metres of hedgerow has been planted in Seawick and Leewick near Clacton to help store carbon.
Solihull brothers ordered to pay nearly £400,000 in Environment Agency’s proceeds of crime case08/03/2022 09:20:00
Electronic waste fraud case ends in convicted criminals receiving confiscation orders.
New fishing licences unveiled by the Environment Agency07/03/2022 15:20:00
The Environment Agency (EA) has released new fishing licence images designed by British Fish and Wildlife Artist, David Miller.
Hull’s new flood defences officially opened04/03/2022 11:10:00
Hull’s new Humber frontage flood defences which provide greater protection to 113,000 homes and businesses, as well as local infrastructure and other public amenities are being officially opened.