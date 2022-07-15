NHS Wales
Agenda and papers published for Annual General Meeting on Thursday 28 July 2022
Public Health Wales NHS Trust hold regular meetings, which members of the public, including members of staff, are welcome to attend.
A Public Board meeting of Public Health Wales will be held on Thursday 28 July 2022
Jan Williams, OBE will chair the meeting, which will be live streamed via Microsoft teams. The agenda shows you what is going to be discussed and when.
The papers are available in advance and can be accessed here.
If you have any queries about attending the meeting, or plan on attending and have special requirements that should be considered, please contact Helen Bushell, Board Secretary and Head of Board Business Unit, Public Health Wales.
The Public Health Wales Annual General Meeting will be followed by a bi-monthly Board Meeting. Public Health Wales NHS Trust will present an update on the progress of 2021/22 and will be sharing the Annual Report.
It is also a chance to meet our Board members and hear about our work. The public are able to submit questions in advance to the Board, by emailing PHW.CorporateGovernance@wales.nhs.uk by 5pm on Monday 25 July 2022.
Read more details about the Annual General Meeting.
Original article link: https://phw.nhs.wales/news/agenda-and-papers-published-for-annual-general-meeting-on-thursday-28-july-2022/
