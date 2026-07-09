Agentic AI and consumer law: Why trust will determine adoption at scale

Guest Blog: Jocelyn Paulley, Partner at Gowling WLG, 07 July 2026.

Agentic AI – systems that can act autonomously to make decisions, complete tasks and transact on behalf of users - is moving rapidly from concept to real-world deployment. Across UK sectors, the opportunities are clear: faster decision-making, more personalised services and reduced friction for consumers.

But the real question is not simply where agentic AI can be used. It is whether it will be trusted enough to be used at scale.

For both consumers and businesses, adoption will depend on confidence that these systems are reliable, accurate, predictable and compliant with existing regulation. Without that trust, the expected gains in efficiency, competition and customer experience will be difficult to realise.

The opportunity: Reducing friction across UK consumer markets

Agentic AI has strong potential in sectors where consumers face complex choices or repetitive decisions.

In retail and e-commerce, agents could compare products, select options and complete purchases. In financial services, they could identify suitable products or support switching. In utilities and telecoms, they could manage contracts and optimise tariffs. In travel, they could plan and adjust journeys dynamically.

Across these use cases, the value is consistent: saving time, reducing search costs and improving outcomes. For businesses, it offers more responsive and personalised services at scale.

However, these benefits rely on a key assumption: that the AI is acting in the consumer’s interests, within clear and understood boundaries.

Click here for the full press release