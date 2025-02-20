Sentencing Council
Aggravated vehicle taking and other motoring offences: sentencing guidelines published
Sentencing guidelines for offenders convicted of motoring offences committed while driving vehicles without the owner’s consent were yesterday published by the independent Sentencing Council.
The guidelines cover four aggravated vehicle taking offences, which would apply when offenders have driven dangerously or caused death, injury or damage to property while, for example, driving a stolen vehicle or driving a vehicle without the owner’s authority.
There are currently sentencing guidelines for magistrates’ courts for aggravated vehicle taking offences involving dangerous driving, accident causing injury and causing damage to vehicle/property, which have been in effect since 2008.
The new guidelines, which have been developed following public consultation, will replace the existing guidelines and, for the first time, include sentence levels for the Crown Court. They will apply to adult offenders in England and Wales and come into effect on 1 April.
Sentencing Council member, His Honour Judge Simon Drew KC, yesterday said:
“Drivers who commit motoring offences that result in death, injury or damage to property in vehicles they do not have permission to drive, can cause anguish and inconvenience both to the vehicle owner and to victims affected by their driving.
“Victims can suffer serious consequences including death or life-changing injuries or serious damage to property including to the vehicles that were used without permission. The guidelines we are publishing today will allow courts to take a consistent approach to sentencing these offences.”
The Council is also publishing a new, overarching guideline that brings together all the Council’s existing guidance on driver disqualification and a new guideline for vehicle registration fraud offences, which include forging, altering, or fraudulently using vehicle number plates. It has also increased the starting point fine for cases of people using mobile phones while driving from Band A (50% of relevant weekly income) to Band B (100% of relevant weekly income).
Notes to Editors
- His Honour Judge Simon Drew KC is available for interview (limited availability).
- Embargoed copies of the sentencing guidelines and the Council’s response to the aggravated vehicle taking consultation are available on request.
- The definitive guidelines being published are:
- Aggravated vehicle taking – dangerous driving
- Aggravated vehicle taking – injury caused
- Aggravated vehicle taking – vehicle/property damage caused
- Aggravated vehicle taking – death caused
- Vehicle registration fraud
- Overarching guideline on driver disqualification
- Aggravated vehicle taking is an offence under section 12A of the Theft Act 1968. The underlying act of taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent can be aggravated in four different ways:
- where the vehicle is driven dangerously
- where injury is caused
- where property (other than the vehicle) is damaged
- where the vehicle is damaged.
- In general, the offence carries a maximum penalty of two years’ custody and is triable either way (ie in either the magistrates’ courts or the Crown Court). Where a death has resulted, the maximum penalty is 14 years’ custody. Where the value of property or vehicle damage does not exceed £5,000, the offence is deemed summary only with a maximum penalty of six months’ custody.
- The Sentencing Guidelines Council (the predecessor body to the Sentencing Council) published two guidelines for use in the magistrates’ courts in 2008: one covers aggravated vehicle taking involving injury and dangerous driving; the other covers aggravated vehicle taking involving vehicle and property damage. These will be replaced by the new guidelines.
- Vehicle registration fraud is an offence under section 44 of the Vehicle Excise and Registration Act 1994. This was amended by the Finance Act 2014 to remove vehicle licence fraud from scope of the offence, as part of the abolition of tax discs. The Sentencing Guidelines Council produced a guideline for Vehicle licence/registration fraud in 2008, which the new guideline will replace. The offence is triable either way with a maximum penalty of two years’ custody.
- Sentencing guidelines must be followed, unless the court is satisfied that it would be contrary to the interests of justice to do so in all the circumstances of a particular case.
- The Sentencing Council was established by Parliament to be an independent body but accountable to Parliament for its work, which is scrutinised by the Justice Committee. Justice Ministers are accountable to Parliament for the Sentencing Council’s effectiveness and efficiency, for its use of public funds and for protecting its independence. Judicial Council members are appointed by the Lady Chief Justice with the agreement of the Lord Chancellor. Non-judicial council members are appointed by the Lord Chancellor with the agreement of the Lady Chief Justice.
Original article link: https://www.sentencingcouncil.org.uk/news/item/aggravated-vehicle-taking-and-other-motoring-offences-sentencing-guidelines-published/
