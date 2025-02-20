Aggravated vehicle taking and other motoring offences: sentencing guidelines published

Sentencing guidelines for offenders convicted of motoring offences committed while driving vehicles without the owner’s consent were yesterday published by the independent Sentencing Council.

The guidelines cover four aggravated vehicle taking offences, which would apply when offenders have driven dangerously or caused death, injury or damage to property while, for example, driving a stolen vehicle or driving a vehicle without the owner’s authority.

There are currently sentencing guidelines for magistrates’ courts for aggravated vehicle taking offences involving dangerous driving, accident causing injury and causing damage to vehicle/property, which have been in effect since 2008.

The new guidelines, which have been developed following public consultation, will replace the existing guidelines and, for the first time, include sentence levels for the Crown Court. They will apply to adult offenders in England and Wales and come into effect on 1 April.

Sentencing Council member, His Honour Judge Simon Drew KC, yesterday said:

“Drivers who commit motoring offences that result in death, injury or damage to property in vehicles they do not have permission to drive, can cause anguish and inconvenience both to the vehicle owner and to victims affected by their driving. “Victims can suffer serious consequences including death or life-changing injuries or serious damage to property including to the vehicles that were used without permission. The guidelines we are publishing today will allow courts to take a consistent approach to sentencing these offences.”

The Council is also publishing a new, overarching guideline that brings together all the Council’s existing guidance on driver disqualification and a new guideline for vehicle registration fraud offences, which include forging, altering, or fraudulently using vehicle number plates. It has also increased the starting point fine for cases of people using mobile phones while driving from Band A (50% of relevant weekly income) to Band B (100% of relevant weekly income).

Notes to Editors

His Honour Judge Simon Drew KC is available for interview (limited availability). Embargoed copies of the sentencing guidelines and the Council’s response to the aggravated vehicle taking consultation are available on request. The definitive guidelines being published are:

Aggravated vehicle taking – dangerous driving

Aggravated vehicle taking – injury caused

Aggravated vehicle taking – vehicle/property damage caused

Aggravated vehicle taking – death caused

Vehicle registration fraud

Overarching guideline on driver disqualification

Aggravated vehicle taking is an offence under section 12A of the Theft Act 1968. The underlying act of taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent can be aggravated in four different ways:

where the vehicle is driven dangerously

where injury is caused

where property (other than the vehicle) is damaged

where the vehicle is damaged.