Aggregation helps customers make savings on Microsoft licences
Find out how customers saved an average of between 2% and 3.5% on their Microsoft licences by joining a CCS aggregation.
Background
In May 2021 Crown Commercial Service (CCS) announced a new Digital Transformation Arrangement 21 (DTA21) with Microsoft. This agreement aims to provide eligible customers savings on the baseline Microsoft pricing and discounts.
The solution
To support the DTA21 agreement and provide an easy route to market for customers, we set up a programme of aggregated procurements for Microsoft licensing. These competitions are run free of charge by CCS under our Technology Products and Associated Services (TePaS) framework agreement and pool multiple public sector customers together under a single tender to unlock greater savings.
Outcome
The DTA21 agreement already provides excellent discounts and consistent pricing for eligible public sector organisations. Further price saving opportunities are limited to the variation of the Licence Solution Partner (LSP) margin, which is around 1% on average, regardless of the route to market or LSP a customer chooses.
So far the Microsoft aggregations have saved customers on average between 2% and 3.5% when compared to the market average of 1% LSP margin. Overall the aggregation price savings total over £9.8 million across 82 customers – and that’s not accounting for the process savings in time and resource.
The CCS aggregation team is focused on putting the customer first, and we aim to provide a service that ensures the right outcome and value for money for our customers.
A customer from one of our more recent Microsoft aggregations recently commented:
“I have been involved in a number of aggregations with CCS and every time have found the process from start to finish to be very straightforward and easy to understand. This and the support we received enabled us to get an excellent outcome which was on time and below budget. I would not hesitate in recommending using this service or using it again myself.”
Andrew, Wiltshire Council
Find out how our aggregation team can add power to your procurement
We are currently running licensing aggregations every quarter. View upcoming opportunities on our events page.
You can also watch our recorded webinar for further details on how the aggregations work. If you are interested in taking part please send us your details using our contact form and quoting ‘Microsoft aggregations’.
Visit our website for details on upcoming Microsoft aggregations and other aggregations including software (such as Microsoft and Adobe), IT hardware, and mobile voice and data.
You can find a full list of all the commercial agreements we offer, alongside details of how we can help you build policy considerations into your procurement, in our interactive digital brochure.
Original article link: https://www.crowncommercial.gov.uk/news/aggregation-helps-customers-make-savings-on-microsoft-licences
