Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
|Printable version
Agreement reached between Italy and UK on exchange of driving licences without a test
The UK and Italy have signed today an agreement for the exchange of driving licences without the need to take a test.
An agreement between Italy and the UK to allow the exchange of driving licences without the need to take a test has been signed today. Edward Llewellyn, the British Ambassador to Italy and Inigo Lambertini, the Italian Ambassador to the UK, met this morning to sign the agreement at the Italian Foreign Ministry in Rome.
The agreement will allow holders of driving licences issued in the United Kingdom, Crown Dependencies and Gibraltar, who live in Italy, to apply to exchange their driving licence for an Italian one*. The agreement also makes provision for exchange of expired licences [up to a period of 5 years/for up to 5 years after their date of expiry] as well as lost and stolen licences, subject to domestic procedures.
The British Ambassador to Italy, Ed Llewellyn, said today:
I am delighted to announce that, after intensive work between London and Rome over many months, an agreement has been reached with the Italian authorities which will enable a UK driving licence to be exchanged for an Italian one for UK licence holders living in Italy without having to take any exam, either written or practical. This is great news for British citizens and UK licence holders living in Italy.
This has been a complex negotiation. The agreement we have reached is the result of very close cooperation with our Italian colleagues, reflecting the close ties between our countries. I would like to thank the Italian Government, as well as my colleagues in London and at the British Embassy in Rome, for all they have done to deliver this agreement.
We are now working hard with the Italian Government to bring the agreement into effect as quickly as possible after ratification on both sides. In the meantime, we are making arrangements with the Italian authorities to ensure that UK licences will continue to be recognised beyond 31 December 2022 for a further 12 months.
We will update our online Living in Guide and publish information on our social media in the coming days and weeks as matters progress.
Please refer to our Q&A for more information on the scope of the Agreement.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/agreement-reached-between-italy-and-uk-on-exchange-of-driving-licences-without-a-test
Latest News from
Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
North Korea: UK spokesperson response to firing of two short-range ballistic missiles23/12/2022 14:20:00
North Korea has fired two short-range ballistic missiles from its capital Pyongyang's Sunan area on Friday, according to reports by the South Korean military.
UK and Italian Police together against sexual violence23/12/2022 10:20:00
Italian Police and British Embassy present a new guide in English for victims of sexual violence.
Foreign Secretary call with the family of Harry Dunn23/12/2022 09:20:00
A statement from the Foreign Secretary following his call with the family of Harry Dunn yesterday afternoon
UK statement in response to the Taliban’s closure of universities for women in Afghanistan22/12/2022 16:10:00
See below the UK's full statement condemning the Taliban's recent decision to ban women from going to university across Afghanistan.
International agreement to support Vietnam's ambitious climate and energy goals15/12/2022 09:20:00
Leaders from Vietnam, the United Kingdom and the European Union yesterday announced an ambitious new Just Energy Transition Partnership.
Sudan: Quad and Troika Joint statement, December 202205/12/2022 15:05:00
Representatives from Norway the UK, USA, United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia support a civilian-led transitional government in Sudan.
Statement to the twenty-seventh session of the conference of the States Parties28/11/2022 14:10:00
Statement given recently (25 November 2022) by Baroness Goldie DL, at the twenty-seventh session of the Conference of the States Parties of the OPCW.
Foreign Secretary announces critical practical support for Ukraine as winter sets in25/11/2022 15:25:00
James Cleverly has travelled to Ukraine as part of ongoing UK efforts to ensure the country has the crucial practical support it needs through the winter.