Agreement reached on Supplementary Budget

Welsh Government and Welsh Labour reach agreement on further investment for Additional Learning Needs, enabling the Supplementary Budget for 2026-2027 to proceed.

The Welsh Government has reached agreement with Welsh Labour on extra funding for Additional Learning Needs (ALN), paving the way for the Supplementary Budget for 2026-2027 that was laid yesterday before the Senedd.

The Supplementary Budget sets out the package of investment first published in June, with an additional £60 million for Additional Learning Needs in this financial year.

It was laid yesterday and will be debated in the Senedd on Tuesday 3 November.

First Minister Rhun ap Iorwerth yesterday said:

This agreement reflects what can be achieved when parties across the Senedd work together. It will unlock an extra £60 million towards Additional Learning Needs in this financial year. It also allows us to bring forward a Supplementary Budget that continues our investment in the NHS, childcare and free school meals.

Welsh Labour Leader Ken Skates MS yesterday said: