Welsh Government
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Agreement reached on Supplementary Budget
Welsh Government and Welsh Labour reach agreement on further investment for Additional Learning Needs, enabling the Supplementary Budget for 2026-2027 to proceed.
The Welsh Government has reached agreement with Welsh Labour on extra funding for Additional Learning Needs (ALN), paving the way for the Supplementary Budget for 2026-2027 that was laid yesterday before the Senedd.
The Supplementary Budget sets out the package of investment first published in June, with an additional £60 million for Additional Learning Needs in this financial year.
It was laid yesterday and will be debated in the Senedd on Tuesday 3 November.
First Minister Rhun ap Iorwerth yesterday said:
This agreement reflects what can be achieved when parties across the Senedd work together. It will unlock an extra £60 million towards Additional Learning Needs in this financial year. It also allows us to bring forward a Supplementary Budget that continues our investment in the NHS, childcare and free school meals.
Welsh Labour Leader Ken Skates MS yesterday said:
We are pleased to have secured an additional £60 million for Additional Learning Needs this year. This money will make a huge difference to schools and colleges across Wales, and it is important that it now delivers for the children and young people who need it.
This is a welcome first step towards better funding for schools and getting the best possible deal for children and young people across Wales.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/agreement-reached-on-supplementary-budget
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