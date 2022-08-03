Scottish Government
Agri sector leads the way in sustainability with audit demand
Specialist advice available for farming sector.
Demand for Carbon Audits by farmers and crofters in the first six months of the year has exceeded the number of completed audits undertaken over the whole of last year.
Carbon Audits will be now be provided through the National Test Programme.
In 2018, just 99 applications for Carbon Audits were received, with 502 applications for the whole of 2021. The rate of applications dramatically increased in 2022, with 484 received between January and third week of July.
The audits provide key information to assist farmers and crofters improve on their efficiency and climate change resilience.
In the future, will be delivered solely through the National Test Programme, while one-to-one advice services will continue to be available through the Farm Advisory Service.
Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon said: “The high demand for Carbon Audits highlights the key role Scotland’s farmers and crofters are playing in delivering priority climate change commitments and the just transition to our zero carbon targets.
“They really are engaging willingly with our shared ambitions here and I thank them for doing so. This shows what can be achieved with the right support.
“We want Scotland to become a global leader in sustainable and regenerative agriculture and Carbon Audits will continue to be an important part of that journey and I would urge more in the agri sector to engage with the process and play their part in the shift to sustainable, low carbon farming..
“I would also encourage farmers, crofters and land managers to take advantage of the specialist advice available from the Farming Advisory Service to help them provide the high-quality food and drink that Scotland is renowned for in a sustainable way”.
Background
Details of how new CA can be accessed can be found here: Carbon Audit Application
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/agri-sector-leads-the-way-in-sustainability-with-audit-demand/
