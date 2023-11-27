Agri sector requires funding certainty

Cabinet Secretary calls for EU funds to be replaced.

The Scottish agriculture sector requires future funding certainty due to the long term nature of investment decisions and long lead-in time for farmers, crofters and land managers, says Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon.

Ms Gougeon has written to the new Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Steve Barclay to congratulate him and ask for an early meeting to discuss priorities for Scotland. She yesterday said:

“While we were in the EU, we enjoyed the benefit of a seven-year multi-annual framework with Scotland receiving nearly a billion pounds in funding annually to support farming, food production, woodland creation, environmental protection and wider rural priorities. Since Brexit, our funding allocation has been on an annual basis, and shrinking. “This has direct implications on the management of our existing programme and our Agriculture Reform Programme. It would be a great start to our working relationship if you might commit at the earliest possible opportunity that the UK Government will fully replace EU funds in order to minimise the disruption to rural industries.”

Her letter also raised the issues of:

Personal imports of animal products

The Rural Visa Pilot proposal

Post-Brexit trade deals

She added: