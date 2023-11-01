Agricultural Census results show mixed trends across land use, livestock and the agricultural workforce

A National Statistics Publication.

The latest 2023 figures released by the Scottish Government show mixed findings across Scottish agriculture.

The report, published by Scotland’s Chief Statistician, includes estimates from the June Agricultural Census. It shows that potato areas decreased by six per cent compared to the five year average, at 26,600 hectares and vegetables for human consumption areas increased by seven per cent to 21,500 hectares. Strawberries are again the most popular soft fruit grown in Scotland, but saw a decline of eleven per cent compared to the five year average. Strawberries make up more than half the total soft fruit area, total soft fruit area fell by seven per cent in 2023 at 2,000 hectares.

Livestock estimates show that cattle numbers stood at 1.68 million, a decline of three per cent compared to the five year average. Over this period, dairy cattle breeding herds have increased by three per cent to 178,800 cows whilst beef cattle breeding herds have fallen six per cent compared to the five year average to 394,700 in 2023.

The results also show a decline of two per cent in sheep compared to the five year average to 6.61 million. The number of pigs has increased by five per cent compared to the five year average, continuing a general long term trend. Poultry numbers in 2023 were 11.69 million, there are more birds for producing eggs (5.98 million) than birds for meat production (4.67 million). No comparison with previous years is made due to methodological changes.

Other estimates from the Agricultural Census show the total workforce on farm holdings remain steady at 66,800 compared to the five year average.

The Agricultural Census was paused in 2022 to make improvements to data collection, processing and statistical methodology used. Following this change, the Scottish Government took steps to collect returns mostly online. More than 70 per cent of responses to this year’s agricultural census were submitted online.

Background

The Agricultural Census provides an annual update on trends in agricultural activity across the country. It covers all main types of farming and other aspects of farming life such as the availability of labour.

The census was paused in 2022, estimates for 2022 will be published later in 2023.

The full statistical publication is available on the Scottish Government website.

