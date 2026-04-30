Agricultural industry profit increases in 2025

An Accredited Official Statistics Publication.

Total income from farming is the official measure of the profit (output minus costs) of the agricultural industry in Scotland. Initial estimates for 2025 predict record high total income from farming around £1.5 billion.

Higher output and stable costs compared to 2024 drove a higher profit margin in 2025. Continued high commodity prices, including increases cattle, milk and potato prices drove a rise in the value of agricultural output by 8% to £5.1 billion. Total costs are estimated at around £4.1 billion. While many costs continued to fall from their peaks in 2022 and 2023, increases were still seen for labour and seed.

Scotland’s largest agricultural sector is beef. The beef sector was estimated to be worth £1.1 billion in 2025. A record value for beef as market prices remained strong. The value of the milk sector increased as production increased and prices remained high until the end of 2025. Rising livestock prices also drove increased value for sheep.

In the cropping sectors the value of potatoes rose to over £0.4 billion while total cereal crop output fell back for a second year. However, 2025 was a great year for Scottish wheat and increases in volume drove increased total output despite price drops.

Support payments accounted for 40% of profit from all farming in 2025. Over the last ten years (2016 to 2025) support payments have accounted for around 64% of profit from farming on average.

Background

The full statistical publication with supporting data tables is available at: https://www.gov.scot/publications/total-income-from-farming-estimates-2025

Total income from farming (TIFF) is the official measure of the profit (output minus costs) gained by the agricultural industry in Scotland. This publication contains initial estimates for 2025. At the time of publication, not all data are available for 2025. This estimate is subject to a degree of revision in future years as more data becomes available.

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Official statistics are produced in accordance with the Code of Practice for Statistics.