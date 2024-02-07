Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board Chair appointment extended

Nicholas Saphir will serve for a further twelve months

Nicholas Saphir will serve for a further twelve months as Chair of the Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB), the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) announced today (7 February 2024).

Nicholas’ appointment will continue from 1 April 2024 until 31 March 2025.

Appointments to the board of the AHDB are made by Defra Ministers, and with the approval of Ministers in the Devolved Administrations, in accordance with the Governance Code on Public Appointments published by the Cabinet Office.

The Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board is a statutory levy board funded by farmers, growers and others in the supply chain to help the industry adapt and succeed.

Biographical details