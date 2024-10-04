Scottish Government
|Printable version
Agriculture support
Knowledge Transfer and Innovation Fund grants awarded.
Projects to increase farming skills, tackle environmental impacts and enhance competitiveness in food production will share more than £300,000 in newly-announced grant support.
The Knowledge Transfer and Innovation Fund (KTIF) supports projects that promote skills development or deliver improvements in business practice, resource efficiency, environmental performance and sustainability.
The projects being supported include a skills development programme for staff working with livestock in Loch Lomond and the Trossachs National Park, a course to help crofters, and promoting learning about the benefits of calving intervals on the Isle of Bute.
Agriculture Minister Jim Fairlie yesterday said:
“This Fund supports the agriculture sector to realise the wealth of innovation and skills within it and find practical ways to share these on-farm improvements with the wider community. These seven projects will also help farmers and crofters access resources and develop skills in areas that build towards our targets to reach net zero and better manage resources.
“I extend my thanks to all who applied this year for their diverse and inspired proposals, and for their continued engagement with the scheme.”
Background
The successful projects are:
Project 1: £27,450 ‘Data driven decisions in potatoes – improving financial and environmental performance (phase 3) Scottish Agricultural Organisation Society (SOAS). This project seeks to improve the productivity and competitiveness of Scottish potato growers helping them become more productive and sustainable, while reducing their impact on the environment/biodiversity. This project will be located in Angus, Fife and East Lothian.
Project 2: £9,488 ‘Low Input Farm Business Performance Programme’ (Pasture for Life). A skills development programme to support farm business staff improve their skills and knowledge in regenerative livestock systems. This project will be located across Scotland, and project events will take place within the Loch Lomond and The Trossachs National Park boundary.
Project 3: £30,353.59 ‘Crofting for the Future: Promoting Resilient and Sustainable Crofting’ (Scottish Crofting Federation). A peer-to-peer, in-person and online course focusing on crofting skills. This project will be administered from Kyle of Lochalsh, and project events will take place in various locations throughout the crofting counties.
Project 4: £18,679 ‘Water resource management innovations for a changing climate’ (Scottish Potato Co-op) The project seeks to understand the irrigation practices of a group of potato growers and identify innovations that can support adaptation to a changing climate. This project will be located and delivered in the East of Scotland, mainly in Fife and Angus.
Project 5: £56,562 ‘Improved Ruminant Health in Action’ (ABC Dairy). The project will help to explain the positive impacts on financial and environmental performance of Calving Interval and Age at First Calving to farm businesses. This project will be located in the Isle of Bute.
Project 6: £136,315 ‘The Royal Countryside Fund (RCF) Farm Resilience Programme’ (The Royal Countryside Fund). Aims to expand the Farm Resilience Programme to support an additional 80-100 harder to reach family farm businesses in four locations across Scotland. This project will be located across Scotland.
Project 7: £22,988 ‘Planning for Change: A Whole Farm Approach’ (Soil Association Scotland). This will highlight the value of a whole farm planning approach, promote its use and set clear objectives that make the most of available resources. This project will be located across Scotland.
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/agriculture-support/
Latest News from
Scottish Government
First Minister celebrates acts of courage04/10/2024 15:05:00
Brave@Heart Awards given to emergency service workers and members of the public.
Income tax outturn reconciliation 2022-23: joint statement with HM Treasury04/10/2024 13:05:00
A joint statement from the Scottish Government and HM Treasury setting out the income tax reconciliation process and detailing the 2022-23 income tax reconciliation.
Faith and belief leaders light candles for peace04/10/2024 12:05:00
First Minister supports Scotland’s diverse communities.
Stability for the culture sector03/10/2024 15:05:00
The culture sector needs to have stable and supportive financial arrangements in place in order to fulfil its potential, the Culture Secretary Angus Robertson has said.
Scottish prison population projections: September 202403/10/2024 13:05:00
This report presents short-term Scottish prison population projections for the six month period from August 2024 to January 2025.
Medical equipment for Ukraine03/10/2024 12:05:00
Medical equipment and supplies will be sent from Scotland to Ukraine.
Supporting net zero in construction02/10/2024 15:10:00
Aggregates Tax Bill aims to increase use of recycled materials.
Transfer of benefits reaches major milestone02/10/2024 13:10:00
Over 200,000 disabled people newly benefitting from Scottish social security system