AHRC-funded international creative research projects launched
Yesterday the Royal Shakespeare Company (RSC) announces nine international fellows who will lead a major programme exploring the future of creative and cultural practice.
The fellows will be supported by the UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) Arts and Humanities Research Council (AHRC) over a period of four years. Each fellow will focus on the biggest challenges facing the creative industries and wider society, and how to develop the sector while boosting economic growth.
Creativity-led research and development
The fellowships form part of AHRC’s participatory and open research through technology in action programme, which seeks to create the spaces, places and platforms that enable creativity-led research and development to thrive.
AHRC Executive Chair, Professor Christopher Smith, added:
The UK’s creative and cultural industries are hugely important economically and socially, at home and globally. Yet there are challenges in building a sustainable and healthy future for the sector, which can only be addressed through research led by and for the sector.
By investing in more creative, collaborative ways of working, AHRC is empowering the RSC to develop new networks for artists to take risks, and share knowledge and best practice, while attracting a diverse pool of talent to ensure we maintain and strengthen a vitally important sector for our world today and for our future growth.
Independent research organisation
The grant is awarded to the RSC as the first and only performing arts independent research organisation status (IRO) in the UK.
The fellowships are open to artists, researchers and those working in the performing arts anywhere in the world.
The programme has been developed in collaboration with seven global organisations including:
- Brooklyn Academy of Music
- The Music Center
- Watershed
- Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s OpenDoc Lab and Co-Creation Studio
- Stanford University’s Interdisciplinary Arts
- The Oxford Research Centre for the Humanities
Each will also host fellows throughout the year to support their research and development.
RSC Co-Artistic Directors Daniel Evans and Tamara Harvey, said:
As the only UK performing arts organisation with Independent Research Organisation status, we’re thrilled to be collaborating with these incredible organisations and their fellows during the course of the year. Our focus is artist-led research, and the positive impact it can bring about within our cultural industries and our society.
The AHRC funding enables us to collaborate deeply with artists and researchers, as well as organisations from a variety of sectors, to examine the myriad ways in which we can ensure our creative industries can thrive and help grow the UK economy.
Nine fellows
The nine fellows are:
- Stephen Bailey
- Jemma Desai
- Janice Duncan
- Tabitha Jackson
- Scarlett Kim
- Akhila Krishnan
- Amy Rose
- Amahra Spence
- Nami Weatherby
Their research will explore some of the biggest questions facing the creative and cultural sector today, including:
- trust and reality in the age of artificial intelligence
- change-making within creative institutions
- the role of the artist as an agent of social change in the archive
State-of-the-art equipment
The fellows will have access to state-of-the-art equipment through a further AHRC grant to upgrade facilities for creative and cultural research.
The funding will support the RSC to develop its creative research capability with scope to use the new, immersive technologies to explore:
- motion capture
- photogrammetry
- volumetric capture
- Lidar scanning to create 3D models,
This will allow the RSC to harness interactivity and innovation for storytelling.
New call opening
A call for a new cohort of 2025 to 26 fellows will open in the autumn of 2024.
The current fellows and collaborators will reconvene in Stratford-upon-Avon in summer 2025 for a Festival of Ideas, supported by a grant from the Rothschild Foundation.
They will share their research findings and potential opportunities for the sector.
Original article link: https://www.ukri.org/news/ahrc-funded-international-creative-research-projects-launched/
